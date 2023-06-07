Every year, World Food Safety Day is celebrated by countries across the world on June 7. Foodborne diseases affect 1 in 10 people worldwide each year, and hence World Food Safety Day helps us to ensure what we eat is safe. United Nations established the day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water. The day calls the attention of people around the world to the risks of contaminated food and water. This year, it will be the fifth World Food Safety Day (WFSD) on 7 June 2023. The day calls for action from countries of the world to make collective efforts to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health and economic prosperity. Scroll down to learn more about World Food Safety Day 2023 date, the significance of the day and more. Bizarre! Street Food Vendor Prepares Omelet With Max Lays and Cheese, Weird Food Experiment Trends on Instagram (Watch Video).

World Food Safety Day 2023 Date

World Food Safety Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7.

World Food Safety Day Significance

World Food Safety Day holds great significance as the day raises awareness about ways and means to reduce the risks of foodborne illnesses. The international day is an opportunity to strengthen efforts to ensure that the food we eat is safe and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly facilitate the observance of World Food Safety Day in collaboration with Member States and other organizations.

According to details by WHO, as many as 1,600,000 people get sick on average due to unsafe food in one day. Moreover, 340 children under five years of age die due to preventable foodborne diseases, on average, every day, and as many as 200 diseases are caused by unsafe food, ranging from diarrhoea to cancers. On this day, countries host events ranging from conferences, webinars, training sessions, workshops, and quizzes, among other things.

