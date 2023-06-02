Mumbai, June 2: Eating A lot of chicken can make you seriously ill. Yes, you read it right. According to experts, consuming chicken excessively can decrease immunity. Moreover, it can also reduce the effect of antibiotics, antiviral, antifungal and other life-saving medicines in your body. It is due to the use of Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to raise poultry under intensive conditions to prevent and treat disease, as well as for growth promotion. Consumption of chicken meat contaminated with bacteria resistant to antibiotics can cause AMR. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also flagged AMR as a major global threat across human, animal, plant, food, and environmental sectors.

AMR refers to the phenomenon where microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses undergo genetic changes over time, rendering previously effective antimicrobial drugs ineffective. This resistance leads to the spread of infections that become increasingly challenging to treat. Overuse and misuse of antimicrobials is the most critical driver of AMR. When antimicrobials are used unnecessarily or for the wrong reasons, it gives microorganisms the opportunity to develop resistance. What Is Adenovirus? Seven Children Die of Respiratory Infection in West Bengal; Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures of Flu-Like Illness.

What Is AMR?

Antimicrobial Resistance, or AMR, is one of the top 10 global health threats facing humanity, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It is estimated that AMR kills at least 700,000 people each year and could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050. AMR is a major driver of morbidity and mortality. What Is Sleep Paralysis Demon? From Causes to Treatment, Know All About This Phenomenon.

What Causes AMR?

The use of antimicrobials in livestock production, both for growth promotion and to treat infections, can contribute to the spread of AMR in humans if the meat of those animals and birds is consumed. In addition to this, taking antibiotics for a viral infection, such as a cold or the flu, does not help the patient and can actually increase the risk of developing AMR.

It is concerning that the impact of AMR is experienced worldwide. Furthermore, recent research highlights the scarcity of high-quality data regarding AMR and infectious diseases in low-income settings, which impedes a comprehensive understanding of the issue.

