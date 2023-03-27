Omelets are frequently liked and consumed for breakfast by many. Though, what if someone gave your preferred snack a crunchy twist, like a handful of chips? Yes, you read it right. The internet is rife with weird culinary combinations, including pizza vada pav, noodle omelets, and chocolate panipuri. Recent preparations included an omelet with desi spices, veggies, and Max Lays chips. The man placed the prepared batter on a pan and added chips in the popular dish as he kept sprinkling shredded cheese and chopped coriander on it. He served the hot omelet with mayonnaise and ketchup. Ice Cream Noodles Cooked With Chilli Sauce Is the Latest Weird Food Combination That Will Make You Question Everything! Watch 'Scary' Video.

Vendor Prepares Omelet With Max Lays and Cheese:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

