World Health Day is celebrated annually on April 7 to raise awareness about global health issues, highlight the importance of a healthy life and promote well-being for all. The date of 7 April marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948. Health is one of the most valuable assets a person can have. When a person is healthy, they can enjoy life to the fullest, free from the burden of illness and physical discomfort. Each year, this annual event draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world. This year, World Health Day 2025 on April 7 will focus on maternal and newborn health. World Health Day Images and Wishes: Share Wallpapers, Greetings, Quotes and Messages With Your Loved Ones on This Important Day.

Good health enables people to perform daily tasks efficiently, engage in social activities, and pursue their goals without limitations. World Health Day 2025 theme is ‘Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures', which aims to urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.

World Health Day 2025 Date

World Health Day 2025 falls on Monday, April 7.

World Health Day 2025 Theme

World World Health Day 2025 theme is ‘Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures’

World Health Day History

The World Health Organization (WHO) held the First World Health Assembly in 1948. The Assembly decided to celebrate April 7 of each year as World Health Day starting from 1950. World Health Day is held to mark WHO's founding and serves as an opportunity for the organisation to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health each year. On this day, the WHO organises international, regional and local events based on a particular theme.

World Health Day Significance

World Health Day is an important global event that serves as a reminder that health is a fundamental human right and should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their economic or social status. On this day, governments and organisations around the world conduct health awareness campaigns, free medical check-ups, and educational programs to inform people about healthy lifestyles and disease prevention.

World Health Day is an opportunity for people to reflect on their health and take steps toward a healthier life. Several events are held globally to promote better hygiene, nutrition, and physical fitness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).