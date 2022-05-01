World Laughter Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday in May. World Laughter Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 1 as the month begins on a Sunday. Coinciding with Labour Day celebrations and Maharashtra Day celebrations in India, World Laughter Day is sure to be an especially significant observance as people spread cheer and genuinely understand the meaning and importance of laughter - the best medicine in the world. The celebration of World Laughter Day has fascinating roots right here in India. And as we prepare to celebrate World Laughter Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day. World Laughter Day 2022 Funny Memes: From Classic Hera Pheri Jokes to Hilarious Posts About Elon Musk, Here's How To Leave Your BFFs ROFLing.

When is World Laughter Day 2022

World Laughter Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 1. As mentioned before, this observance falls on the first Sunday in the month of May. This is why World Laughter Day 2021 was celebrated on May 2.

History of World Laughter Day Date

Interestingly, World Laughter Day was first observed in 1998 in Mumbai, India by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. The first World Laughter Day observance was on May 10, 1998. The celebration was started as a small effort toward spreading positive energy and manifesting peace and happiness worldwide.

The idea of commemorating World Laughter Day by Dr Kataria was inspired to start the Laughter Yoga movement in part by the facial feedback hypothesis, which postulates that a person's facial expressions can have an effect on their emotions. Ever since, this day has helped hundreds of people to get together, join laughter clubs, indulge in laughter exercises or merely just spread some happiness around. We hope that World Laughter Day 2022 fills this world with all the happiness, love, light and laughter we so desperately need. Happy World Laughter Day!

