World Maritime Day is observed on September 25 to highlight the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and the marine environment. It emphasizes a particular aspect of IMO's work. The United Nations, via the International Maritime Organisation, created World Maritime Day to celebrate the international maritime industry's contribution towards the world's economy, especially in shipping. The date of the event varies every year. As we observe World Maritime Day 2020, we bring to you quotes on sailors and mariners to share on the day. It also talks about the challenges they face on a day-to-day basis at the sea. National Maritime Day of India 2020: Here Are Some Interesting Facts Related to India's Nautical Legacy.

World Maritime Day is celebrated in countries including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Various maritime organisations and unions hold various events and activities to observe this day. These activities and events range from symposiums to luncheons, as well as school lessons that focus on the day. Schools organise a trip to a maritime museum so students can understand the significance of the maritime industry in shaping the world and its importance in world trade

Quote Reads: “A Ship Without Marines Is Like a Garment Without Buttons.” -Adm. David Dixon Porter

Quote Reads: “A Smooth Sea Never Made a Skilled Sailor.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

Quote Reads: “I Must Be a Mermaid, Rango. I Have No Fear of Depths and a Great Fear of Shallow Living.” ― Anais Nin

Quote Reads: “I Am Convinced That There Is No Smarter, Handier, or More Adaptable Body of Troops in the World.” -Sir Winston Churchhill

Quote Reads: “Every Marine Is, First and Foremost, a Rifleman. All Other Conditions Are Secondary.” -Gen. A. M. Gray

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the sacrifice of the two million seafarers who serve on the world’s merchant fleet. The theme for World Maritime Day 2020 is “Sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet," which provides an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s World Maritime Day will be celebrated on 24 September 2020 in the form of an online event, due to social distancing measures caused by the pandemic.

