National Maritime Day of India 2020: Here Are Some Interesting Facts Related to India’s Nautical Legacy

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, April 4: India celebrates National Maritime Day annually on April 5. The saga of India shipping first began on April 5, 1919, when SS Loyalty, the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Limited travelled to the United Kingdom (London) from Mumbai. Today is the 57th edition of National Maritime Day 2020. The main motive to celebrate this day is to spread awareness in supporting intercontinental commerce and global economy.

An award called "Varuna" is also conferred to those who made an outstanding contribution to Indian maritime sector. This day was first celebrated on April 5, 1964. On 57th National Maritime day, here are some unknown facts.

National Maritime Interesting Facts:

This day was first celebrated on April 5, 1964.

Today is the 57th edition of National Maritime Day 2020.

From 2018, "Varuna Award" is given to those making outstanding contribution to the Indian maritime sector.

The Varuna award consists of a statue of Lord Varuna and a Citation. It is given on the occasion of National Maritime Day.

"NMD Award of Excellence" is instituted by the National Maritime Day Celebrations (Central) Committee to recognise personnel for their lifetime exceptional and distinguished achievements.

Last year, the theme for National Maritime Day's 56th edition was "Indian Ocean - An Ocean of Opportunity". As of December 2018, India had more than 43 shipping companies owning 1,401 ships. Paradip, JNPT-Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Kandla and Cochin are amongst the import ports of India.