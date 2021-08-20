World Mosquito Day is observed every year on August 20 to commemorate Sir Ronald Ross's discovery that female mosquitoes transmit malaria in humans. This day is observed to create awareness about malaria and other diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine started a tradition in the 1930s to celebrate Mosquito day by organising events and parties on this day. Quotes And Slogans to Raise Awareness About Preventing Diseases Caused by the Deadly Insect.

Most people do not like the monsoon season not just because of the rains, but also because of these tiny little mosquitoes and the deadly diseases transmitted by them. As we observe World Mosquito Day 2021, we bring you 5 easy ways to remove mosquitoes naturally from your house.

1. Tulsi

The fragrance of Tulsi or Basil leaves acts as a repellant for mosquitoes. It not just helps in keeping the mosquitoes away, but also works wonders in treating mosquito bites. Surround your house with tulsi and basil leaves or place a shrub next to your window and keep the mosquitoes away.

2. Coffee Grounds

The ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes is stagnant water puddles. If you have stagnant water around your house or on the roof, spread some coffee grounds in it. Doing this, the mosquito eggs will automatically float on the ground and once deprived of oxygen they will not survive. Hence prevents more mosquitoes from coming around your house.

3 Garlic

Crush some cloves of garlic, boil them in water and spread the smell all over the house. You can also fill this solution in a bottle and spray your house. The strong smell of garlic will help keep mosquitoes away from your house.

4. Beer

Open a beer can and keep it in your room. The smell of beer will drive mosquitoes out and away from your room. You might love the smell of beer, but the mosquitoes surely don't.

5. Vinegar

Take three cups of water and one cup vinegar or apple cider vinegar in a spray bottle and spray it around your home.

As per reports, 70 percent of issues related to malaria in the world are found in 11 countries. One is India and the rest are in the African continent. On World Mosquito Day 2021, create awareness and try these natural hacks to stay away from Mosquitoes and the diseases transmitted by them.

