World Mosquito Day is observed annually on August 20 to commemorate Sir Ronald Ross’ discovery of the link between mosquitoes and malaria transmission in 1897. The observance raises awareness about the threat of malaria and other diseases transmitted by mosquito. The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine holds Mosquito Day celebrations every year, including exhibitions as a traditional practice from the 1930s to create awareness about the day. As we observe World Mosquito Day 2020, we bring to you messages, slogans and quotes on the deadliest yet commonly found the insect. Share these sayings on social media platforms and educate people about keeping their surroundings clean to curb the increase in the mosquito population. Dengue Prevention Tips: Full-Proof Ways to Avoid Mosquito Bites and Turn Aside Mosquito-Borne Diseases.

Malaria is one of the diseases that mosquitoes carry caused by a parasite. It is curable and preventable but is a threat to the lives of millions of people across the globe. However, not all mosquitoes transmit malaria; only infected female anopheles are able to transmit this to humans. If a mosquito carrying malaria bites you then the parasite is going to be released into your bloodstream, infecting you. And when it bites another healthy person, the process continues. Keeping your surroundings clean, especially stagnant water should be changed or cleaned. Here are some quotes to share on World Mosquito Day and spread awareness about the observance. Mosquitoes Not Letting You Enjoy Evening Tea in Your Garden? These Hacks Will Keep the Bugs Away From Your Balcony For Good!

World Mosquito Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Mosquitoes Emerge From Dirt. Let Us Promise to Keep Our Surroundings and City Clean so That We Can Fight With Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes. Warm Wishes on World Mosquito Day to You.

World Mosquito Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: A Nation Can Progress Only When the Population Is Healthy and Population Can Stay Healthy With Combined Efforts to Fight With Dirt and Mosquitoes. Let Us Join Our Hands to Work for Cleanliness.

World Mosquito Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: We Must Aim to Live Healthy and Only Then We Can Live Happily. Let Us Make More and More People Aware Of Maintaining Social Hygiene to Fight Mosquitoes. Happy World Mosquito Day.

World Mosquito Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Keep Your Surroundings Clean to Have Mosquitoes and Malaria Away From Your Life and Also From the Lives of Your Dear Ones.

World Mosquito Day Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: The Smallest of the Mosquito Has the Power to Infect Our Bodies. Never Take Anything Small So Light and Always Prepare to Fight Such Infections With Stronger Immunity. Happy World Mosquito Day.

As per reports, approximately 435,000 people die of malaria every day other than approximately 219 million cases of malaria is reported every year across the world. Malaria can be found in over 100 countries mostly in the world’s tropical areas. However, 70 percent of the malaria-related issues around the world is concentrated in 11 countries. One is India, and the rest being on the African continent. On World Mosquito Day 2020, spread awareness on prevention of this deadly disease.

