World Nature Conservation Day is an annual global event held on July 28 that highlights the urgent need to protect our planet's natural resources and ecosystems. This day is a global call to action for conserving flora, fauna, soil, water, air, and energy and preserving them for future generations. Every year on July 28, people around the globe come together to observe World Nature Conservation Day. It’s a call to action, urging individuals and governments across the world to take proactive steps towards sustainable practices that ensure the well-being of our planet. World Nature Conservation Day 2025 falls on Monday, July 28. International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem 2025 Date: Here’s the Significance of the Day That Aims To Raise Awareness About Mangrove Ecosystem.

This day aims to raise awareness about conserving and protecting the environment, especially at a time when the planet is facing environmental challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, deforestation, pollution, and habitat destruction. These issues threaten not only wildlife and ecosystems but also human health, economies, and overall quality of life.

World Nature Conservation Day 2025 Date

World Nature Conservation Day 2025 falls on Monday, July 28.

World Nature Conservation Day Significance

World Nature Conservation Day serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting the environment and conserving water, energy, and resources in daily life. Practicing recycling, composting, and using eco-friendly products can be an excellent way to protect nature to a great extent. As we celebrate World Nature Conservation Day, it’s essential to recognise that our actions today shape the world of tomorrow and create a healthier planet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).