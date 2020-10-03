It is fair to say that of everything in the world nature and wildlife plays the most important role in keeping the world balanced and safe. However, more often than not, humans are the ones doing more harm to nature than any other living things. In an effort to reduce this and raise more awareness on the need to conserve nature, protect the wildlife and live a more sustainable life, October 3 is celebrated as World Nature Day. A part of the week-long celebration of Wildlife Week, World Nature Day 2020 will be celebrated with great fervour by one and all. People often share Happy World Nature Day quotes and messages, World Nature Day 2020 wishes, Nature Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate this day. World Nature Conservation Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Inspiring Sayings on Nature and Conservation to Remind You How Precious Earth Is.

World Nature Day is a crucial celebration that helps people to get closer to the environment and educate themselves on the ways in which they can do their bit to help conserve nature. There are various other celebrations that also revolve around raising this awareness. From World Nature Conservation Day celebrations on July 28 to World Environment Day on June 5, there are various awareness campaigns and celebrations that motivate people to lead a more sustainable life.

World Nature Day celebrations were started by World Nature Organisation (WNO), an intergovernmental organisation focused on environment protection. The first World Nature Day celebration was observed in 2010 and activists have been raising awareness on the impacts of climate change, the alarming rate with which it is affecting the world and how infividiuals can take measures to reduce their carbon footprint. As we prepare to celebrate World Nature Day 2020, here are some Happy World Nature Day quotes and messages, World Nature Day 2020 wishes, Nature Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with friends and family.

"The Mountains Are Calling and I Must Go." – John Muir

“The Mountains Are Calling and I Must Go.” – John Muir

"In the Spring, at the End of the Day, You Should Smell Like Dirt."- Margaret Atwood

“In the Spring, at the End of the Day, You Should Smell Like Dirt.”- Margaret Atwood

World Nature Day: Quotes About Nature (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Like It When a Flower or a Little Tuft of Grass Grows Through a Crack in the Concrete. It’s So Fuckin’ Heroic.” – George Carlin

"I Like This Place and Could Willingly Waste My Time in It." – William Shakespeare

“I Like This Place and Could Willingly Waste My Time in It.” – William Shakespeare

"Adopt the Pace of Nature: Her Secret Is Patience." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Adopt the Pace of Nature: Her Secret Is Patience.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

"The Clearest Way Into the Universe Is Through a Forest Wilderness." – John Muir

“The Clearest Way Into the Universe Is Through a Forest Wilderness.” – John Muir

World Nature Day: Quotes About Nature (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Our Task Must Be to Free Ourselves…by Widening Our Circle of Compassion to Embrace All Living Creatures and the Whole of Nature and Its Beauty.” – Albert Einstein

World Nature Day: Quotes About Nature (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Not Just Beautiful, Though – the Stars Are Like the Trees in the Forest, Alive and Breathing. And They’re Watching Me.” – Haruki Murakami

There are various ways in which you can celebrate World Nature Day. From planting trees and plants and giving a serious try to home gardening, to switching to environment-friendly and biodegradable alternatives for our everyday products, there are various steps that we can resolve to take on this day. People also organise events, conferences and awareness campaigns that help people to understand why their steps matter and how they can improve the world. Here is wishing everyone a Happy World Nature Day 2020!

