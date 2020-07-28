World Nature Conservation Day is the annual observance that is commemorated on July 28 and raises awareness on the need for conservation of nature, the means of leading a sustainable life and guiding the way ahead. World Nature Conservation Day 2020 celebration is especially important as the topic of nature conservation has especially come to the forefront in recent times. An important part of World Nature Conservation Day 2020 celebrations are sure to be sharing famous quotes and saying on Nature, World Nature Conservation Day facts that initiate conversations, inspiring words of icons across the world that motivate us to understand Nature Conservation and how we can begin our journey in this path. These World Nature Conservation Day 2020 quotes and HD images are also perfect for reminding you how precious our planet Earth is.

The essence of the World Nature Conservation Day celebration is the understanding of the importance that nature and a healthy environment plays in the overall well being of any society. Celebrated across the world by environmental activists, international organisations as well as governments, World Nature Conservation Day is a great opportunity to initiate conversations on what we, as individuals, are actually capable of doing to make our lives more sustainable. While there is a lot that we have all learnt about environment conservation from a very young age, this day gives us a much-needed nudge to actually take a step in this direction. World Nature Conservation Day 2020 Date and History: Know Significance of the Day Celebrated to Raise Awareness About Conserving Natural Resources.

As we prepare to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day 2020, here are some of the most insightful and inspiring quotes and sayings on nature, conservation and sustainability, that we can share with our friends and family to wish them a Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

“In Nature’s Economy the Currency Is Not Money, It Is Life.” — Vandana Shiva

“You Can’t Force People to Care About the Natural Environment, but if You Encourage Them to Connect With It, They Just Might.” — Jennifer Nini

“If We Wait for the Meek to Inherit the Earth There Won’t Be Anything Left to Inherit” —Bob Hunter

“Only if We Understand, Will We Care. Only if We Care, Will We Help. Only if We Help, Shall All Be Saved.” — Jane Goodall

“I Only Feel Angry When I See Waste. When I See People Throwing Away Things We Could Use.” —Mother Teresa

“Facts Alone Can’t Save the World. Hearts Can. Hearts Must. We’re Working to Make Sure That Hearts Do.” — Carl Safina

“The Earth Is What We All Have in Common.” —Wendell Berry

“Progress Is Impossible Without Change, and Those Who Cannot Change Their Minds Cannot Change Anything.” -George Bernard Shaw

“And I Dream of the Vast Deserts, the Forests, and All of the Wilderness of Our Continent, Wild Places That We Should Protect as a Precious Heritage for Our Children and for Our Children’s Children. We Must Never Forget That It Is Our Duty to Protect This Environment.” — Nelson Mandela.

“Time Spent Among Trees Is Never Time Wasted.” —Anonymous

“I Really Wonder What Gives Us the Right to Wreck This Poor Planet of Ours.” ― Kurt Vonnegut

“A True Conservationist Is a Man Who Knows That the World Is Not Given by His Fathers, but Borrowed From His Children.” — John James Audubon

People often have various initiatives and plantation activities planned for World Nature Conservation Day every year. However, the celebrations are sure to be a little different this year around. However, we can still ensure that we do our part by taking small steps like buying our first plat, making more conscious switches to environment-friendly goods or even being more mindful of the things we buy, thereby reducing the overall waste and destruction that we end up contributing. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

