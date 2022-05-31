World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31. The main objective of observing this day is to make people aware of the danger of using tobacco. World No Tobacco Day is a day that highlights the efforts of WHO in fighting the tobacco epidemic and creates awareness about what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations. As you observe World No Tobacco Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated quotes and slogans that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to make them aware of the effects of tobacco through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. How to Avoid Your Urge For Tobacco? From Nicotine Replacement Therapy to Sugarless Gum, Tips To Resist Cravings Among Users

This day was founded in 1987 by the member states of the World Health Organisation to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and to prevent the death and disease it causes. On this day people send across quotes and slogans to create awareness among their loved ones. Here are strong quotes and slogans that you can send to one and all to encourage them to quit using tobacco with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Anti-Tobacco Slogans, Messages, Sayings, HD Images And Posters To Encourage Your Loved Ones to Say No to The Bad Habit.

Tobacco not only kills millions of people every year but also destroys the environment further harming human health through cultivation, production, distribution, consumption and post-consumer waste. Here are some strong quotes and slogans that you can download and send to all your loved ones on this day through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

