World Obesity Day is observed every year on March 4. The day aims at creating awareness about obesity and its adverse effects on overall health. Simultaneously, the day also encourages not to body shame others. It educates people around the world about various ways to combat obesity. According to the WHO, obesity rates have nearly tripled since 1975 and have increased nearly five-fold in children and adolescents, affecting people of all ages, of all social groups, in both developed and developing countries.

Obesity contributes to other chronic conditions such as type-2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and some cancers. World Obesity Day 2022 urges people around the world to collectively address this global crisis. It also draws attention to obesity as a disease as a stand-alone risk factor for so many other diseases. Not many people know that obesity increases the risk of high blood pressure, cholesterol, respiratory problems, risk of bone and joint problems, risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

World Obesity Day 2022 Theme

The theme for World Obesity Day 2022 is “Everybody Needs to Act.”

World Obesity Day Significance

Raise awareness: It is important to create awareness about obesity as a disease. It is also important to understand the root causes of obesity and the necessary steps to address them.

Encourage Advocacy: It seeks to change how obesity is addressed in society. Also, encourages people to stand up for change.

Improve policies: Creating a system that encourages a bright future. Creating policies that prioritize obesity as a serious health issue and work on fighting it.

Sharing experiences: Coming together can help in effectively fighting obesity and its related challenges. Sharing experiences can inspire others to achieve this common goal.

Ways to Avoid and Reduce Obesity

Never starve yourself. Have a meal every three or three and a half hours. Eat more grains. Try to include oats, millet, wheat in your diet.

Eat plenty of green vegetables like spinach, fenugreek and mustard. Every time you eat a meal, there must be a dish on your plate in which protein is found.

Do yoga and exercise early in the morning. To reduce belly and waist fat, try Pawanmuktasana, Janushirasana, Paschimottanasana, Mandukasana, Ustrasana, Dhanurasana, Bhujangasana, Utanpadasana, Naukasana and Shashankasana.

Portion control is very important. Eat little only if you are feeling very hungry. Do not eat a lot at once.

Drink water only an hour after having a meal, it will not make your stomach feel bloated.

For your first meal aka breakfast eat sprouted gram, porridge or oats for light stomach throughout the day. Use it and if possible, you can also drink some fruits or juice.

Due to irregular routines and lousy eating habits, obesity is emerging as a serious problem for people day by day. Obesity is a medical condition in which the layers of fat accumulate on the body and it becomes seriously injurious to health. Obesity is not considered a disease, but it is believed that it can cause many serious diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, asthma, cholesterol, excessive sweating, joint pain, infertility etc. Due to wrong eating habits, lifestyle changes and lack of physical activity, this problem is becoming more and more difficult to deal with.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2022 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).