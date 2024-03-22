World Poetry Day is an annual celebration of poetry that takes place on March 21 around the globe. This day was established by UNESCO in 1999 to promote the reading, writing, and appreciation of poetry worldwide. World Poetry Day is a day to recognise the beauty of poetry to capture human emotions, experiences, and perspectives in artistic form. With the establishment of this day, the UNESCO aims to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard. In this article, let’s know more about the World Poetry Day 2024 date, the history and significance of the global event. World Poetry Day: Indian Poets and Readers Look Homewards for Deeper Connect.

World Poetry Day 2024 Date

World Poetry Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21.

World Poetry Day History

As per historical records, UNESCO first adopted March 21 as World Poetry Day during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999. Practiced throughout history, poetry includes various forms of language, expressions and signification. It is often accompanied by music and performed during special occasions. On this day, many events, readings, workshops, and performances are organised around the world to mark the occasion and celebrate the beauty and power of poetry.

World Poetry Day Significance

World Poetry Day celebrates one of the most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expressions- the poetries. Poetry continues to bring people together across continents and is found in a myriad of forms throughout the world. World Poetry Day celebrations serves as an excellent opportunity for people to come together to celebrate the beauty of poetry and to recognise its importance as a form of expression and communication.

