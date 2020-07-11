World Population Day is an annual commemoration that focuses on raising awareness on the very real and serious issue of population explosion and other issues that the global population needs to address. Celebrated on July 11 every year, World Population Day 2020 is a key event this year, as several important issues around global population, refugee crisis as well as population preservation need to be discussed openly. People commemorate World Population Day by sharing quotes and sayings on population by key personalities, Happy World Population Day messages and wishes, World Population Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family. World Population Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Annual Event That Seeks to Raise Awareness of Global Population Issues.

Established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989, World Population Day was inspired by the commemoration of Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987, and the public interest it garnered. This was approximated to be the day that the world population reached 5 billion. The celebration was suggested by Dr K.C. Zachariah, who worked as Sr Demographer at the World Bank. Every year World Population Day celebrations are focused around an annual theme. World Population Day 2020: List of 5 Most And 5 Least Populated Countries of The World.

As we prepare to celebrate World Population Day 2020 here are some quotes and saying on population by key personalities, Happy World Population Day messages and wishes, World Population Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

"A finite world can support only a finite population; therefore, population growth must eventually equal zero". – Garrett Hardin

"In a saturated population life is always cheap." – Jack London

"Population, when unchecked, increases in a geometrical ratio". – Thomas Malthus

"We all worry about the population explosion, but we don't worry about it at the right time." – Art Hoppe

"The key thing you can do to reduce population growth is actually improve health." – Bill Gates

The celebration of World Population Day 2020 will focus on Putting the brakes on COVID-19: how to safeguard the health and rights of women and girls now. The day is bound to open conversations on how the different populations have been affected by the global pandemic as well as what we can do to ensure equal opportunities are offered to every state of the population. Here's wishing everyone a Happy World Population Day!

