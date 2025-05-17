World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is an annual event that is observed around the world on May 17. This international event aims to raise awareness about the importance of communication technologies and to promote the global development of the Information Society. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) 2025 highlights the need to advance digital gender equality, so that women and girls everywhere can also benefit from and contribute to digital transformation. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

This day was proclaimed in November 2006 by the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference in Antalya, Turkey, to be celebrated annually on May 17 every year. In this article, let’s know more about World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025 and the significance of the day.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025 Date

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025 Theme

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2025 theme is ‘Gender equality in digital transformation’.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day History

The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day had previously been known as 'World Telecommunication Day' to commemorate the founding of the International Telecommunication Union on May 17, 1865. It was instituted by the Plenipotentiary Conference in Malaga-Torremolinos in 1973. Following the 2005 World Summit on the Information Society in Tunis, a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution proclaimed World Information Society Day to be on May 17.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day Significance

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is an important global event with the objective to raise global awareness of social changes brought about by the Internet and new technologies. It also aims to help reduce the digital divide. The International Day highlights the role of communication technologies in socio-economic development. This day serves a critical moment to accelerate collective action that ensures digital transformation delivers opportunity for everyone, everywhere.

