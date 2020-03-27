World Theatre Day 2020 Date: Theme, History And Significance of The Day That Creates Awareness on Importance of The Art Form

Theatre (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy World Theatre Day 2020: Who doesn’t love theatres? It is said to be one of the oldest forms of entertainment in our history. The observance of World Theatre Day (WTD) is a tribute to the age-old tradition of entertaining people and spreading social messages through art. People across the world celebrate World Theatre Day with utmost respect and grandeur festivities. If you are searching for information on World Theatre Day 2020, its date, history and significance, then you have come to the right place.

When will World Theatre Day be celebrated?

World Theatre Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on March 27, which will fall on Friday this time around. The first World Theatre Day was observed in 1962 by International Theatre Institute (ITI) in Helsinki, Finland.

What is the history of World Theatre Day 2020?

It was in 1961 that it was proposed at 9th World Congress of ITI, and eventually decided, that a World Theatre should be instituted. Since then, the World Theatre Day is celebrated by ITI Centres and the entire theatre fraternity around the world.

What is the significance of World Theatre Day?

World Theatre Day comes as a fresh lease of life for those artists and professionals who excel in the field of theatre. It comes as a ringing bell for governments world over and the ones in the position of authority to revive this ancient form of art.

The World Theatre Day comes as a day of recognition and celebration for millions of people who are involved in theatre-art. Every year, the World Theatre Day is observed by ITI Centres, ITI Cooperating Members, theatre organisations and professionals, theatre universities, and people who love the field of theatre.

History, in rich volumes, has spoken highly of theatre. Even now, the greatest of artists and actors in the world of cinema had started their careers as theatre artists. The United Nations (UN) and several international agencies ensure that there are events and workshops organised the world over, where common public participate in fun events that take place there. As March 27 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Theatre Day 2020’ and hope that you enjoy the special day.