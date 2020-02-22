World Thinking Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of This Observance Marked by Guides and Girl Scouts

World Thinking Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

February 22 marks the observance of World Thinking Day. It is a day for all Guides and Girl Scouts to think of each other and their sisters from around the world. In a way, this day celebrates and honours international friendships. It is marked as a day to discuss the issues that affect young women and raise funds for the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in 150 countries. It also aims to appreciate the girls involved in Scouting and Guiding. The celebrations have been marked since the year 1926 but most recently there is a dedicated theme to it which speaks on an important international issue. On this World Thinking Day 2020, we tell you about the theme, history and significance of this day.

Date and Theme of World Thinking Day 2020

The World Thinking Day every year is celebrated on February 22. Boy Scouts also mark this day under a different name, calling it Founders Day. The theme for World Thinking Day 2020 is "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion". The theme suggests respecting everyone, irrespective of their race, nationality, religion, age, ability, appearance, gender, identity or experience.

History and Significance

The observance of World Thinking Day is celebrated from the year 1926. The delegates from the guide and girl scout organisations across the world met in the USA for the 4th world conference. It was decided to create a day for the Guides and Girl Scouts to celebrate the international movement. The birth date of Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the scout and guide movement was chosen to mark this day. So since 1926, 'Thinking Day' was born.

Six years later at the 7th World Conference in Poland, a delegate from Belgium pointed out that birthdays involved gifts. So they asked if girls could show their appreciation to the international movement by giving some sort of a gift or maybe help in fundraising. Olave Baden- Powell wrote a letter addressing all Girl Guides and Girls Scouts to just give a penny as support to Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting around the world. The 'World Thinking Day' was thus born.

Since then the World Thinking Day is used as a way to know and support all the Girls Guiding and Scouting. It is to get to know girls from around the world and connect with a group from a different country. Sometimes there are chat rooms and video conferences to meet up with people from different countries but part of the same movement. There are several activities which contribute to the fundraising of this movement.