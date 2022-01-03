List of Dry Days in Bangalore in 2022 for Free Download Online: All of us celebrated New Year 2022 and one would love to keep our spirits 'high' and be in a party mood with family and friends. Some of us engaged in social gatherings, while others conducted exciting home parties. But booze-hunting was a common thing for all. So, for the party jazzers, they must know on what days their very favourite drinks will not be available for sale in the new calendar year. You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.

Dry Days are specific days when alcohol is prohibited for sale in liquor shops, pubs and bars. While India has some common days when liquor is not sold to the public in the entire country, different states have formulated different Dry Days. Therefore, it's important that you gather information about the days when you need to stock up your booze to avoid any last-minute change. For that, we've got a full list of Dry Days in Bangalore 2022 for you to plan for your party days and get prepared with your stuff beforehand.

The whole country observes 'No Alcohol' Day on January 26 (Republic Day), August 15 (Independence Day) and October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). Alcohol is also restricted on days of elections. However, to get to know about the exclusive Dry Days in Bangalore, check out the list below!

January 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. January 14 Friday Makar Sankranti 2. January 26 Wednesday Republic Day 3. January 30 Sunday Martyr's Day

February 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

March 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. March 1 Tuesday Mahashivratri 2. March 18 Friday Holi

April 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. April 2 Saturday Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) 2. April 14 Thursday Ambedkar Jayanti 3. April 15 Friday Mahavir Jayanti 4. April 15 Friday Good Friday

May 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. May 1 Sunday May Day 2. May 2 Monday Eid ul-Fitr 3. May 3 Tuesday Basava Jayanti

June 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

July 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. July 9 Saturday Eid al-Adha (Bakrid)

August 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. August 8 Monday Muharram 2. August 15 Monday Independence Day 3. August 18 Thursday Krishna Janmashtami 4. August 31 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. September 25 Sunday Mahalaya Amavasya

October 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. October 2 Sunday Gandhi Jayanti 2. October 4 Tuesday Maha Navami 3. October 5 Wednesday Dussehra 4. October 7 Friday Eid e-Milad 5. October 9 Sunday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 6. October 24 Monday Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi

November 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. November 1 Tuesday Kannada Rajyotsava 2. November 8 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

Three months of NO DRY DAYS! Is that too much to ask for? But do prepare in advance for the remaining months when you have to buckle up and get done with the preparations before it gets too late! Have a Happy New Year and Happy Drinking!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).