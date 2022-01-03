List of Dry Days in Bangalore in 2022 for Free Download Online: All of us celebrated New Year 2022 and one would love to keep our spirits 'high' and be in a party mood with family and friends. Some of us engaged in social gatherings, while others conducted exciting home parties. But booze-hunting was a common thing for all. So, for the party jazzers, they must know on what days their very favourite drinks will not be available for sale in the new calendar year. You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.
Dry Days are specific days when alcohol is prohibited for sale in liquor shops, pubs and bars. While India has some common days when liquor is not sold to the public in the entire country, different states have formulated different Dry Days. Therefore, it's important that you gather information about the days when you need to stock up your booze to avoid any last-minute change. For that, we've got a full list of Dry Days in Bangalore 2022 for you to plan for your party days and get prepared with your stuff beforehand.
The whole country observes 'No Alcohol' Day on January 26 (Republic Day), August 15 (Independence Day) and October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). Alcohol is also restricted on days of elections. However, to get to know about the exclusive Dry Days in Bangalore, check out the list below!
January 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|January 14
|Friday
|Makar Sankranti
|2.
|January 26
|Wednesday
|Republic Day
|3.
|January 30
| Sunday
|Martyr's Day
February 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
March 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|March 1
|Tuesday
|Mahashivratri
|2.
|March 18
|Friday
|Holi
April 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|April 2
|Saturday
|Ugadi (Gudi Padwa)
|2.
|April 14
|Thursday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|3.
|April 15
|Friday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|4.
|April 15
|Friday
|Good Friday
May 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|May 1
|Sunday
|May Day
|2.
|May 2
|Monday
|Eid ul-Fitr
|3.
|May 3
|Tuesday
|Basava Jayanti
June 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
July 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|July 9
|Saturday
|Eid al-Adha (Bakrid)
August 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|August 8
|Monday
|Muharram
|2.
|August 15
|Monday
|Independence Day
|3.
|August 18
|Thursday
|Krishna Janmashtami
|4.
|August 31
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
September 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|September 25
|Sunday
|Mahalaya Amavasya
October 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|October 2
|Sunday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|2.
|October 4
|Tuesday
|Maha Navami
|3.
|October 5
|Wednesday
|Dussehra
|4.
|October 7
|Friday
|Eid e-Milad
|5.
|October 9
|Sunday
|Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|6.
|October 24
|Monday
|Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi
November 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|November 1
|Tuesday
|Kannada Rajyotsava
|2.
|November 8
|Tuesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
Three months of NO DRY DAYS! Is that too much to ask for? But do prepare in advance for the remaining months when you have to buckle up and get done with the preparations before it gets too late! Have a Happy New Year and Happy Drinking!
