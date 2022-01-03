2022 hit the doors just after the annual holiday season culminates to give you a whole new vibe and create a blast in the upcoming year. While most of us struggle to get a proper holiday in order to enjoy and relax for some time, it's important that you make the most of your much-awaited day-offs. In that case, make sure that you know about the dry days in your city so you don't miss out on anything at the very last minute. You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.
Dry days are those specific days when alcohol is prohibited for sale in liquor shops, pubs and bars. It also implies that people won't be able to get booze from the shops on those days when their cities observe dry days. Imagine you get a perfect holiday to spend with your loved ones and you head out to get some liquor for this night but you figure out that it's a dry day! Don't want to stumble upon a situation like this, right? So, if you live in Kolkata and want to know about the Dry Days in Kolkata 2022, you've ended up at the right place. Scroll down to get a full list of Dry Days in 2022 with festivals and events when alcohol will not be open to the public at all! List of Dry Days in Mumbai in 2022.
January 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|January 14
|Friday
|Makar Sankranti
|2.
|January 26
|Wednesday
|Republic Day
|3.
|January 30
| Sunday
|Martyr's Day
February 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
March 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|March 1
|Tuesday
|Mahashivratri
|2.
|March 18
|Friday
|Holi
April 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|April 10
|Sunday
|Ram Navami
|2.
|April 15
|Friday
|Mahavir Jayanti
May 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|May 2
|Monday
|Eid ul-Fitr Begins
|2.
|May 3
|Tuesday
|Eid ul-Fitr Ends
June 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
July 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|July 9
|Saturday
|Eid al-Adha Begins
|2.
|July 10
|Sunday
|Eid al-Adha Ends
August 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|August 8
|Monday
|Muharram
|2.
|August 11
|Thursday
|Rakshabandhan
|3.
|August 15
|Monday
|Independence Day
|4.
|August 18
|Thursday
|Krishna Janmashtami
|5.
|August 31
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
September 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
October 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|October 2
|Sunday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|2.
|October 5
|Wednesday
|Dussehra
|3.
|October 9
|Sunday
|Eid-e-Milad
|4.
|October 24
|Monday
|Diwali
November 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|November 8
|Tuesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
Not so many Dry Days in Kolkata in the coming year but make sure that you stock up in abundance to avoid any last-minute disappointment. Be it your party or a get-together where you can enjoy the fullest, get these important dates stuck in your mind and live your holiday like never before!
