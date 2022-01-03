2022 hit the doors just after the annual holiday season culminates to give you a whole new vibe and create a blast in the upcoming year. While most of us struggle to get a proper holiday in order to enjoy and relax for some time, it's important that you make the most of your much-awaited day-offs. In that case, make sure that you know about the dry days in your city so you don't miss out on anything at the very last minute. You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.

Dry days are those specific days when alcohol is prohibited for sale in liquor shops, pubs and bars. It also implies that people won't be able to get booze from the shops on those days when their cities observe dry days. Imagine you get a perfect holiday to spend with your loved ones and you head out to get some liquor for this night but you figure out that it's a dry day! Don't want to stumble upon a situation like this, right? So, if you live in Kolkata and want to know about the Dry Days in Kolkata 2022, you've ended up at the right place. Scroll down to get a full list of Dry Days in 2022 with festivals and events when alcohol will not be open to the public at all! List of Dry Days in Mumbai in 2022.

January 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. January 14 Friday Makar Sankranti 2. January 26 Wednesday Republic Day 3. January 30 Sunday Martyr's Day

February 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

March 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. March 1 Tuesday Mahashivratri 2. March 18 Friday Holi

April 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. April 10 Sunday Ram Navami 2. April 15 Friday Mahavir Jayanti

May 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. May 2 Monday Eid ul-Fitr Begins 2. May 3 Tuesday Eid ul-Fitr Ends

June 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

July 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. July 9 Saturday Eid al-Adha Begins 2. July 10 Sunday Eid al-Adha Ends

August 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. August 8 Monday Muharram 2. August 11 Thursday Rakshabandhan 3. August 15 Monday Independence Day 4. August 18 Thursday Krishna Janmashtami 5. August 31 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

October 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. October 2 Sunday Gandhi Jayanti 2. October 5 Wednesday Dussehra 3. October 9 Sunday Eid-e-Milad 4. October 24 Monday Diwali

November 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. November 8 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

Not so many Dry Days in Kolkata in the coming year but make sure that you stock up in abundance to avoid any last-minute disappointment. Be it your party or a get-together where you can enjoy the fullest, get these important dates stuck in your mind and live your holiday like never before!

