With September, the ‘Ber’ months have officially begun and so has the festive time. In India, festivals are considered extremely auspicious and on important religious and political events, dry days are declared. They hold cultural, social, and moral significance. On these designated dry days, the sale of alcohol is prohibited as a mark of respect for important national, religious, or cultural events. Dry Days are observed on occasions like Gandhi Jayanti, Independence Day, Republic Day, and significant religious festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi and Holi in some regions. September 2025 may be a festive month with Ganesh Visarjan, known as Anant Chaturdashi, Pitru Paksha and Shardiya Navratri, but also includes official dry days that you should note. From Eid-e-Milad to Anant Chaturdashi, here’s the list of Dry Days 2025 in September with festival dates when alcohol will not be available for sale in liquor shops, bars and restaurants. Dry Days in Mumbai 2025 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Restaurants, Pubs & Bars in the City.

What Is a Dry Day?

A dry day refers to a specific day when the government legally prohibits the sale of alcohol. On these days, liquor shops, bars, pubs, and restaurants are not allowed to serve or sell alcoholic beverages. The purpose of declaring a dry day is to maintain decorum, respect, and sobriety on days of national importance or religious sanctity. It also helps prevent alcohol-related issues during large gatherings or public events.

Dry Days 2025 in September With Festival and Event Dates

Dates Days Festivals/ Events September 5 Friday Eid-e-Milad (Pan-India) September 6 Saturday Anant Chaturdashi (only in Maharashtra)

Eid-e-Milad is an Islamic festival that marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad. The day is observed with prayers, sermons and community feasts. Meanwhile, Anant Chaturdashi is the final day of Ganesh Utsav, when Ganesh Visarjan takes place. While Eid-e-Milad is a pan-India dry day, Anant Chaturdashi is enforced only in Maharashtra. Other states may or may not observe additional local dry days depending on the calendar festivities and political events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).