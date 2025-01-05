With the new year comes the excitement of vacation plans, long weekend getaways, and holiday parties all over again, as they are the times when everyone gets some time off. Holidays, getaways, and festivals are incomplete without good food and a variety of drinks. Many parties, whether in restaurants, clubs, or at home, involve alcohol. If you are planning special celebrations on major days, holiday weekends, or getaways during festivals in the new year, be sure to note these dry days. They can come as surprises and disrupt your carefully planned parties and gatherings. In India, dry days are observed on occasions of cultural, national, political, and religious importance. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

What Is a Dry Day?

A dry day is when the sale, purchase, or serving of alcohol is strictly prohibited. These restrictions are imposed by the government to honour a festival or event and to maintain public decorum during the occasion. However, not all dry days apply to the entire country. Some days are specific to a certain state or city, while others, like Independence Day, Republic Day, or Gandhi Jayanti, apply to the entire country.

To avoid any last-minute hassles or inconveniences, it is best to note the upcoming dry days in advance so they do not disrupt your celebrations. To help, we have curated a list of the upcoming dry days in Mumbai for 2025. Scroll below to find the complete 2025 calendar with month-wise days and dates that will be marked as dry days or no-alcohol days in the city. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

List of Dry Days 2025 in Mumbai With Festival & Event Dates

Dates Days Festival/Event January 14 Tuesday Makar Sankranti January 26 Sunday Republic Day January 30 Thursday Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti February 26 Wednesday Maha Shivratri February 23 Sunday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti March 14 Friday Holi March 31 Monday Eid-ul-Fitr April 6 Sunday Ram Navami April 10 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 14 Monday Ambedkar Jayanti April 18 Friday Good Friday May 1 Thursday Maharashtra Day May 12 Monday Buddha Purnima June 7 Saturday Eid-al-Adha July 6 Sunday Muharram July 6 Sunday Ashadhi Ekadashi July 10 Thursday Guru Purnima August 15 Friday Independence Day August 16 Saturday Janmashtami August 27 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi September 5 Friday Eid-e-Milad October 2 Thursday Gandhi Jayanti October 2 Thursday Dussehra October 20 Monday Diwali November 5 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25 Thursday Christmas

The regulations for dry days may change based on government decisions and directives from local authorities. To confirm the exact dates, it is advisable to check the guidelines from the state excise department in advance. In addition, in case of any election days, they will also be marked as dry days.

