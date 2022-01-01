Whether it is a busy office morning or a lazy winter one, you can never go wrong by starting the day with a good and healthy breakfast! To gear up for the new day, in midst of daily chores and personal routine work the most crucial meal of the day often gets neglected or perhaps skipped altogether. This is an absolute no-no! It’s easy to get stuck in a breakfast rut but at times you just need a few ideas to get the ball running. Now take a break, fast.. because we have got you covered with the top 5 easy and quick breakfast recipes for your busy mornings. Healthy Dinner Recipes: Food That is Key to Easy Digestion and Sound Sleep.

1. Bread Poha

Poha is a ubiquitous dish as it is the most popular Indian breakfast. You may be wondering what is bread poha now? It is basically a variation of Poha, with slices of bread added to the spices. A perfect quick dish for your tiffin.

You can use any type of bread according to your choice. Additionally, add any combination of veggies you like to your bread poha.

2. Banana And Almond Porridge

This conventional oats recipe gets a fruity and crispy twist with the porridge recipe that has the righteousness of oats, chia seeds, bananas, and loads of healthy dry fruits and nuts. Don't go by its name, take a look at the video to find out the recipe. There are three options to make healthy and tasty porridge.

Dry fruits and nuts are a great source of protein and iron especially if you are a vegetarian plus they are beneficial for weight loss.

3. Quinoa Lentil Salad

The quinoa lentil salad is a great way to ensure you're meeting your fiber needs on a regular basis. The nutritious salad is made with superfoods like quinoa, asparagus, lentils, pomegranate, basil leaves, baby carrots, and for adding some extra flavour you can also drizzle some tangy mosambi juice and mustard dressing.

This quinoa lentil salad can be served as the main dish and as a side salad too. You can't go wrong either way!

4. Vermicelli Upma

Vermicelli Upma , also known as Semiya upma is a delicious upma variant made with vermicelli, aromatics, spices, lentils, peanuts and herbs. The famous south Indian breakfast can be made in under 25 minutes. You can choose vermicelli as per your taste. There are distinct versions by which vermicelli is made like from wheat flour, rice, with semolina, ragi and various other millets.

Tip: You can serve Vermicelli Upma hot or warm with coconut chutney or accompanied with lemon pickle or lemon wedges.

5. Peas And Potato Sandwich

As simple as the name sounds, this peas and potato sandwich is something everybody would like. This can be your everyday breakfast or evening snack as well because all the ingredients used in the dish are easily obtainable.

Additional tip: Cook your potatoes in low flame to get a better taste and also sauté masala with oil gives a nice color to the sandwich masala.

Remember, all happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast. Happy Cooking!

