Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the devoted disciple of Lord Rama and a symbol of strength, devotion, and courage. It is observed on different dates across India, but most commonly it falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Hanuman Jayanti 2025 will be observed on Saturday, April 12. Devotees gather in temples to offer prayers, chant Hanuman Chalisa, and recount stories of his unwavering loyalty and heroic deeds.

Hanuman Jayanti is marked by spiritual fervour and devotion, with many devotees observing fasts, participating in processions, and performing rituals to seek Hanuman’s blessings for strength, protection, and wisdom. Hanuman is revered not only for his might but also for his humility and selfless service, making Hanuman Jayanti a day of both celebration and introspection for followers across the world. As you celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2025, here are the prasad items that you can offer to Bajrangbali on the auspicious day. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

1. Boondi Ladoo: Considered Hanuman's favourite sweet, especially made from besan (gram flour) and jaggery or sugar.

2. Roasted Black Gram (Kala Chana): A humble, protein-rich offering symbolizing strength and simplicity.

3. Jaggery (Gur): Often paired with roasted gram, it represents purity and devotion.

4. Bananas: A fruit believed to be dear to Hanuman and often included in prasad thalis.

5. Tulsi Leaves: While not consumed, tulsi is offered for its sacredness and spiritual purity, especially in combination with sweets.

Hanuman Jayanti is not just a celebration of Lord Hanuman's birth, but also a day to reflect on his virtues—devotion, strength, humility, and unwavering faith. Offering prasad with sincerity and chanting his praises is believed to bring protection, courage, and peace. As devotees gather in prayer and devotion, Hanuman Jayanti becomes a reminder of the power of faith and the blessings that come from selfless service and pure-hearted worship.

