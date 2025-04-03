Hanuman Jayanti 2025 is a highly auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman, symbolising strength, devotion, and courage. Devotees eagerly await the Hanuman Jayanti date and time, as it marks the divine birth of Lord Hanuman. Observed with great devotion, this festival is also known as Hanuman Vratam. In 2025, knowing the Hanuman Jayanti tithi and shubh muhurat is crucial for performing rituals at the most sacred time. Worshippers follow special puja vidhi, including chanting Hanuman Chalisa, offering prayers, and observing fasts to seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings. Here's more to learn about Hanuman Jayanti 2025 tithi, its significance, and the most auspicious timings to celebrate this spiritual occasion. When Is Ram Navami 2025? Know Date, Madhyahna Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Lord Rama.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, the Purnima Tithi for Hanuman Jayanti begins at 03:21 AM on April 12 and ends at 05:51 AM on April 13. This is the ideal window for devotees to perform rituals, prayers, and visit temples to seek Lord Hanuman's blessings for strength, protection, and spiritual growth.

Importance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the Vanara God and a devoted follower of Lord Rama. Hanuman is known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama and his supreme strength and valor. On this day, devotees celebrate Hanuman’s birth and invoke his blessings to overcome obstacles and strengthen their resolve in life. It is also a time for devotees to chant Hanuman's sacred prayers like the Hanuman Chalisa, which is believed to invoke his protection and blessings. Happy Hanuman Jayanti Greetings and Wishes in Hindi: Send HD Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day.

How Is Hanuman Jayanti Celebrated Across India

North India: The most widely celebrated Hanuman Jayanti occurs during Chaitra Purnima, typically falling in April. This is considered the most significant Hanuman Jayanti.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: In these states, Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated over 41 days, starting from Chaitra Purnima and culminating on the tenth day in Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakha month.

Tamil Nadu: Known as Hanumath Jayanthi, it is celebrated during the Margashirsha Amavasya (new moon) in December or January.

Karnataka: Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi of the Margashirsha month, commonly called Hanuman Vratam.

Sunrise and Spiritual Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman is believed to have been born at sunrise, and temples across India begin spiritual discourses at dawn, before sunrise, and continue after sunrise to mark the special moment. This is a time for devotees to reflect on Hanuman's life, his devotion to Lord Rama, and his unparalleled courage.

Sunrise Time: 6:23 am on Saturday, 12 April 2025 (IST)

It is a time for Hindus to seek Lord Hanuman's blessings for strength, courage, and unwavering faith in the face of life's challenges. Whether celebrated in North India, Andhra Pradesh, or Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanti brings devotees together in the spirit of devotion and gratitude.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 05:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).