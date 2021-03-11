Whenever we hear about Holi, it brings a feeling of joy and happiness. This festival is not only celebrated by Hindus, but people from all folks love to become a part of this vibrant event. Holi 2021 will be celebrated on March 29, 2021, and Holika Dahan on March 28, 2021. Just like any other Indian festival, Holi is also associated with delicious food items. You can find different desserts, main courses and side dishes on your plate on the occasion of Holi. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Holi 2021 recipes to celebrate the festival of colours. How to Remove Colours From Your Face and Body After Playing Holi.

Holi falls on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun-and is also called the Spring Festival, as it marks the arrival of spring. Holi is also known as 'Festival of Spring' or 'Festival of Love'. Holi marks the blossoming of love and for many it's a festive day to meet others. People play, laugh, forget, forgive and repair broken relationships on this day. Holi celebrations start on the night before Holi with a Holika Dahan where people gather, perform religious rituals in front of the bonfire. The purpose of this activity is to destroy the internal similarly to the way Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was killed in the fire.

Must-Have Recipes For Holi

1. Mava Ghujia

2. Dahi Bhalle

3. Malpua

4. Puran Poli

5. Thandai

After going through the above recipes, you should definitely try preparing one of them on Holi 2021 for your family members. Holi should be played with good organic colours, also be sure of hygiene, as the colour should not come in contact with foods. Also, try avoiding the wastage of excessive water. We wish you all a very safe and Happy Holi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).