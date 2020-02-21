McDonald’s Is Making Scented Candles That Smells Like Quarter Pounder Burger, View Pics

McDonald’s Scented Candles That Smells Burger (Photo Credits: Quarter Pounder Fan Club)

Wait, what! McDonald’s is making scented candles that smell like a burger? It is a tad hard to believe, but yes, the fast-food giant announced the making of candles that will accurately smell like Quarter Pounder. Dubbed as Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack, the line will mainly be out for sale very soon and do not have a price listed yet. According to the press release, the six-pack of candles features six distinct smells: fresh beef, ketchup pickle, cheese, onion and sesame seed bun. Call it anything you want, McDonald’s lovers are already going crazy with the announcement. The pictures of these newly scented candles have been shared on the Quarter Pounder fan club website of the fast-food giant. Ronald McDonald's Gets Racy Makeover in Japan! Holds French Fries in His Underwear as Pubic Hair For Yotteba Ad, But Twitterati Isn't Impressed.

A description of the candle pack on the website reads, “Burn together for maximum deliciousness.” The candles will be available for sale in limited quantities. If you are really, really a big fan of quarter pounder or if you have a strong desire for your home to smell like onions or cheese or pickles, these candles are rightly for you. Other than the candles, the Quarter Pounder themed merchandise include items like gloves, T-shirts and calendar. You can check out the pictures of this soon-to-be-out for sale candles HERE. According to media reports, McDonald’s created the bizarre scented candles in honour of the burger’s nearly 50-year run on the menu. McDonald’s Employee Would Put 11 Nuggets in Every 10-Piece for Two and a Half Years!

The craze for fast food is increasing day after day. And McDonald’s have never shied away to introduce unique, some bizarre ideas for fans to shower their love to the fast-food giant. For the freshly scented candles smelling like Quarter Pounder, the products are going to be made available soon. So, keep your calm and wait before you draw that romantic bubble bath.