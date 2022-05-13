National Apple Pie Day is a day to celebrate apple pie which is America’s favourite dessert. It is observed every year on May 13. As such there are no facts about the origin of National Apple Pie Day. It is a day to celebrate the best apple pie around the world and give a shoutout to the creator of the best apple pie. As you celebrate National Apple Pie Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated recipes that you can make with apples and celebrate the National Apple Pie Day. Here’s Apple Pie Recipe With Best Filling & Flaky Crust.

Caramel Apple Tart

Caramel Apple Tart is an all-time favourite recipe for French apple cakes. It is delicious, homemade and super easy to make. Try this amazing recipe to celebrate National Apple Pie Day with the best recipe you can make with apples.

Apple Pie Bars

Apple Pie Bars taste exactly like an apple pie. The best part about this is that everyone can relish and enjoy the taste of their separate apple pie. The filling has a hint of cinnamon and is topped with a brown sugar crumble.

Apple Crumble Pie

If you are confused between an apple pie and a crispy topped apple crumble, then Apple Crumble Pie is all you need to have. It is sweet, buttery, moist, tender and crunchy with delicious apples and cinnamons.

Easy Apple Crisp

The easiest recipe to celebrate National Apple Pie Day is Apple Crisp. It is made with fresh sliced apples coated in a cinnamon and brown sugar sauce and is topped with a cinnamon pat topping.

Apple Turnovers

This is one of the apple recipes that no one can beat. Apple turnovers are super easy, light, flaky, sweet and tangy. This gives the best taste of apple in a dish than any other dish can.

National Apple Pie Day is a day that serves as an occasion to make the best apple recipes you can and enjoy them with your friends and family. As you celebrate National Apple Pie Day, you must try our amazing recipes to make the best of this day.

Wishing everyone Happy National Apple Pie Day 2022!

