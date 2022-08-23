National Coconut Week is celebrated every year from August 23 to August 30. This week motivates us to picture ourselves on an island in the Philippines where the holiday originates. Coconuts are one of the most important crops in the Philippines and play a major role in agricultural and economic sectors. Coconut is used in a variety of recipes, from sauces to shakes and ice creams. The taste of coconut is so versatile that it is loved by people in its raw form as well as an ingredient in many recipes. As you celebrate National Coconut Week, have curated a few easy recipes that you can try with coconut to celebrate the week. How to Use Coconut Oil to Lose Weight

Coconut Chutney

Though coconut chutney is best paired with south Indian food like idli, dosa, appe, etc., you can enjoy it with any of your favourite snacks. Made once, it can be stored in the refrigerator for a week and enjoyed with any of your favourite food items.

Eggless Coconut Cookies

This is an easy recipe to make eggless coconut cookies at home. Coconut cookies can be enjoyed with tea and coffee anytime during the day.

Coconut Roll

Coconut Roll can be enjoyed as breakfast or as a snack during the day. They are easy to make, yummy in taste, and quite tummy filing. Follow the given recipe and enjoy delicious coconut rolls this National Coconut Week.

Coconut Pitha

Coconut Pitha is a unique yet delicious coconut sweet snack made with flour. Very few people might know about this mouth-watering sweet snack, which can be made easily using coconut.

Coconuts themselves are very tasty with a mouth-melting flavour. They can be used in miraculous ways as an ingredient for a number of recipes. This National Coconut Week, try the above-mentioned recipes and enjoy the flavour of coconut in a lot many more ways other than ice creams and shakes. Wishing everyone a Happy National Coconut Week 2022!

