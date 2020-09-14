New Delhi, September 14: Nutella, a popular chocolate hazelnut spread, has said on Twitter that its products are not halal. The tweet from Nutella came in response to a question. When a Twitter user asked the brand whether its products are halal. "No, they are not halal," Nutella’s official Twitter handle replied. The tweet divided people; a section said Nutella's response is evident that its products are prohibited for Muslims, whereas others opined that Nutella is not "halal" certified but permissible as it is suitable for vegetarians, meaning no animal content, and products don't contain alcohol. Swedish Glamour Model Eats 6 Kgs of Nutella to Achieve The World's Biggest Bum! (See Pictures and Videos).

Nutella Says Its Products Are Not Halal:

Reactions to Nutella's Tweet:

What is Halal?

The word 'halal' means permissible. Islam prohibits certain actions and allows for other activities. Things that are allowed is called halal and banned activities are called haram. In the context of food, halal means items that Muslims can consume. For example, alcohol or products made of alcohol are haram (prohibited) for Muslims, meat of vegetarian animals is halal or allowed but pork and donkey meat is haram.

What is Halal Product or Halal Certification?

In simple words, food items that are allowed to consume for Muslims are called halal products. Islam has a set of rules for slaughtering animals. Hence, non-vegetarian products are halal only if the animal (those are permissible) is slaughtered in Islam-prescribed manner. Similarly, vegetarian food must not contain ingredients that are not permissible. List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering.

Halal certification is a process which ensures the features and quality of the products according to the rules established by Islam. Companies get a halal certification if their products do not contain anything which is prohibited for the followers of Islam.

