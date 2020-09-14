New Delhi, September 14: Nutella, a popular chocolate hazelnut spread, has said on Twitter that its products are not halal. The tweet from Nutella came in response to a question. When a Twitter user asked the brand whether its products are halal. "No, they are not halal," Nutella’s official Twitter handle replied. The tweet divided people; a section said Nutella's response is evident that its products are prohibited for Muslims, whereas others opined that Nutella is not "halal" certified but permissible as it is suitable for vegetarians, meaning no animal content, and products don't contain alcohol. Swedish Glamour Model Eats 6 Kgs of Nutella to Achieve The World's Biggest Bum! (See Pictures and Videos).

Nutella Says Its Products Are Not Halal:

No, they are not halal. — Nutella (@NutellaUSA) September 13, 2020

Reactions to Nutella's Tweet:

Nutella is suitable for vegetarians, however they can't officially declare it "Halal Certified" due to regulations and laws that prevents them more doing so. However, for future references for Fatwas please don't ask these companies opinions and refer to your local iman/scholar. — The Professor👨🏿‍🏫 (@ThePhenomenal66) September 14, 2020

Nutella is absolutely halal, given that halal means "permissible," & there's nothing forbidden in the listed contents; it's just not halal certified. Nutella is still ok, promise. — Will Probably Die By Petting A Bear (@tsohgcinam) September 14, 2020

Nah you mean not halal certified right — halal bhai (@Talal916) September 13, 2020

So I’ve been eating pork all this time — Zak Andreas Da silva (@Zafrah21) September 14, 2020

What is Halal?

The word 'halal' means permissible. Islam prohibits certain actions and allows for other activities. Things that are allowed is called halal and banned activities are called haram. In the context of food, halal means items that Muslims can consume. For example, alcohol or products made of alcohol are haram (prohibited) for Muslims, meat of vegetarian animals is halal or allowed but pork and donkey meat is haram.

What is Halal Product or Halal Certification?

In simple words, food items that are allowed to consume for Muslims are called halal products. Islam has a set of rules for slaughtering animals. Hence, non-vegetarian products are halal only if the animal (those are permissible) is slaughtered in Islam-prescribed manner. Similarly, vegetarian food must not contain ingredients that are not permissible. List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering.

Halal certification is a process which ensures the features and quality of the products according to the rules established by Islam. Companies get a halal certification if their products do not contain anything which is prohibited for the followers of Islam.

