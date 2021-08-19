Onam 2021 kicked off, and one of the integral parts of Kerala’s biggest festival is Onam Sadhya. Now, Sadhya (സദ്യ) means banquet in Malayalam. It is a feast consisting of authentic vegetarian dishes and items from the region and served on a banana leaf. Malayalis and their non-Malayali friends get together for a grand feast on the special occasion, especially on Thiruvonam, which is the main day of the Onam festival. But there are many questions related to Onam Sadhya that arise in one’s mind. How many dishes are there in Onam Sadya? What are the items for Onam Sadya? How is the Onam Sadya served? And so on. Well, here’s a full list of Onam Sadhya dishes list in Malayalam and their names and description before you gorge on the lavish feast on the festival day. Onam 2021 Full Schedule With Thiruvonam Date: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Kerala Festival Honouring King Mahabali.

What Are the Items for Onam Sadya? Get The Names of 26 Items

1. Chor is just rice. But on Onam, Malayalis serve red rice, and this is one of a kind.

2. Sambar is a lentil-based vegetable stew/porridge/soup cooked with pigeon pea and tamarind broth.

3. Neyy is ghee commonly used in cuisine to amp up the aromatic quotient of Onam Sadhya.

4. Pachadi can be of various types. It is cooked with bottle gourd or yellow cucumbers or even pumpkin. They’re finished with a tadka of mustard seeds, cumin, red chillies and curry leaves.

5. Rasam is clear and spicy, made with tamarind, tomatoes, and spices like black pepper, asafoetida, coriander, chilli pepper, etc., and so much more.

6. A papadam, papar, or appalam is a seasoned flatbread made from dried dough of black gram bean flour.

7. Called Ethakka Upperi or Kaya Varuthathu, these salted fried banana chips are loved by one and all.

8. Made with plantains and jaggery, Sharkara Varatti is sweet versions of Upperi.

9. Inji Curry or Injipuli is a dark brown sweet-sour and spicy Keralite curry made of ginger, tamarind, green chillies and jaggery.

10. Inji Thayir is a simple dish made with yogurt grated ginger, finely chopped green chillies and curry leaves.

11. Koottukari or Koottu curry is a thick yellow curry made with yam, ash gourd, carrots, banana and coconut, and legumes.

12. Kerala-style Mango Curry, also called Mambazha Pulissery, is made with ripened mango, coconut milk, chillies and mustard seeds.

13. Naranga Curry is not a curry but a pickle that is served in a traditional Onam Sadhya. Vadukapuli Naranga Achar is made with lemons, shallots, ginger and chillies.

14. Olan is made of pumpkin and pulses with coconut milk as its base. The dish is an accurate balance to rice and other curries.

15. Erissery is a thick curry made from pumpkin, black-eyed peas and coconut.

16. Avial is a thick mixture of 13 vegetables and coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.

17. Kerala-style traditional Thoran is a dry vegetable dish made with grated coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves and turmeric powder.

18. Parippu Curry is a thick curry lentil dish eaten with rice, papadum and ghee.

19. Chenna Mezhkkupuratti is a rich and healthy stir fry made for yam. The spices added into this makes it a lovely dish.

20. Pulissery is a sour, yellow-coloured thin curry made with slightly soured yoghurt and cucumber. A sweet variant called mambazha pulissery replaces cucumber with a combination of ripe mangoes and jaggery.

21. Kaalan is made of yogurt, coconut and a vegetable like nendran (plantain) or a tuber-like yam.

22. Moru Kachiyathu is a simple and delicious Kerala-style seasoned buttermilk.

23. Kichadi is a cuisine made of rice and lentils, but a curd-based dish usually served as a side dish for rice on Onam Sadhya leaf.

24. Poovan Pazham is a small type of banana grown traditionally across Kerala.

25. Pazham Pradhaman is a plantain pudding made with sweet ripe bananas, coconut milk, jaggery, cardamom and ghee.

26. Palada Pradhaman is a delicious dessert made with rice and milk. An authentic dish made during Onam and a perfect way to end the feast.

How is The Onam Sadhya Served?

Always, always place and clean the banana leaf in front of the diner. The narrow end of the banana leaf is always placed towards the left of the person eating the Sadhya. The simple reason being, small quantity dishes like pickles, Injipuli, banana chips, papadam can be fit in there. Serve chor or rice in the empty bottom half of the banana leaf. The first course is parippu, followed by sambar and pulissery. Sweet dishes like Pazham Pradhaman and Palada Pradhaman are served at the end of the meal.

