Queen Elizabeth II 94th Birthday Cupcake Recipe Revealed by British Royal Chefs, Here’s How You Can Make the Royal Pastry at Home (View Pics)

Queen Elizabeth II 94th Birthday Cupcakes (Photo Credits: @RoyalFamily/ Twitter)

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21, 2020. It was not an unusual affair. There was no Gun Salute and no family gathering. But Her Majesty was in touch with her family members reportedly through video call. The Queen spent her birthday at the Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip. And to make her day special, the Queen’s pastry chefs made her delicious chocolate cupcakes. They even shared the recipe online for followers to make the cupcakes at home. Yes, and followers of the Royal Family have attempted it too. The recipe shared by the official via Twitter and Instagram accounts reveals how they created the delicious looking pastries—iced either with buttercream or royal icing, that can be enjoyed at home. If you are wondering how to make the royal cupcakes, we have got you the method and ingredients, as shared by the British royal chef. Queen Elizabeth II 94th Birthday: The Royal Family Shares Childhood Photos and Video of Her Majesty As She Turns an Year Older.

The Queen has spent her 94th birthday in lockdown at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, also setting up Zoom video calls her family members so they could pass on their well-wishes. Queen Elizabeth II Turns 94! An Ode to How Her Majesty Crafted Her Own Rainbow With a Brilliant Fashion Arsenal!

View Pics of the Royal Cupcakes!

🎂🧁🎈Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs. Remember to share your creations with us #royalbakes pic.twitter.com/Qqje7Cju63 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

People Tried Too!

How Cute!

My daughter made a cake too. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/NuLoaKqnHU — STAY AT HOME!! (@charltones) April 21, 2020

Royal Cupcakes Ingredients

For the Cake Sponge

15g vinegar

300ml milk

50ml vegetable oil

60g butter (melted and cool)

2 eggs

5ml of vanilla essence

250g of self-raising flour

75 of cocoa powder

300g caster sugar

10g bicarbonate of soda

100g white chocolate chips

Cupcake cases

For the Buttercream Topping:

90g of high percentage dark chocolate

100g butter

125g icing sugar

Option to Use Royal icing, Instead of buttercream:

Royal icing available pre made in shops

Add food colouring to create different colours

How to Make Royal Cupcakes At Home?

Preheat the oven to 150C.

Now combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl.

Whisk the eggs in a separate jug. Add vanilla essence, melted butter oil, milk and butter and whisk it.

Now add the wet mixture into the dry mixture.

Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps.

Add chocolate chips. You can also add nuts or dried fruit.

Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray.

Use a spoon and divide the mixture into cases.

Bake it for around 15-18 minutes.

Take them out of the oven when golden and springy on touch.

Leave to cool.

For buttercream icing method, cream sugar and butter together, until light and creamy.

Add in the warm melted chocolate.

If you have a piping bag, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration.

You can also use to a teaspoon to ice.

For the royal icing method, roll the icing out and cut it into circular disks.

Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould for the required shape.

Tada, you just made the royal cupcakes that Queen Elizabeth II had to celebrate her birthday. It seems easy and surely does not require too many ingredients to bake. So, try them out at home and treat yourself with some delicious cupcakes while quarantining.