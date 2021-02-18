Dreams of connecting and bringing people together have always been at the forefront of Dan Reddish 's mind, and when he was 17 those ambitions coalesced into a pathway of entrepreneurship. It was at one of Leeds' biggest nightclubs when Dan realized that he could turn his passion for live music events into a career. It was during this time where the internet and social media were still in their infancy and Dan started developing the skills that would lead him to becoming a Digital Marketing Specialist, leveraging these budding social media platforms to create and promote events for his own club event creations.

Dan would do everything from researching and securing venues, to sourcing DJ's and live acts, to advertising the events himself, both online and using physical media. All of his skills were developed through sheer passion and determination, demonstrating a drive to maximize his potential and overcome odds. Despite an admittedly average academic score; this outlet for his passions manifested itself in Dan's self-taught graphic design and advertising skills, and the vast promoter networks he developed along his journey. Soon Dan found himself as one of the most established and respected event managers in the UK music events sector.

Constantly seeking to evolve, Dan discovered new ways he could implement and further his skillset; utilizing the network he had created to launch his Digital Marketing agency and his growth never stopped. While Dan loved connecting and bringing value to people's lives, he hated coming off as a preachy salesman, and in turn focused on developing strategies for authentic and organic lead generation specifically for financial services. His ambition has kept him on the cutting edge of client attraction techniques; mastering digital advertising campaigns using client acquisition systems powered by Facebook ads, and organic methods including Facebook and LinkedIn, by implementing strategic content drops that consistently convert. Dan's strategies have helped hundreds of his clients to engage with their audience and has generated millions in client revenue.

Now Dan enjoys the financial freedom he always dreamt of, and works by giving back and passing on the knowledge and skills he developed to financial service professionals all over the globe. Dan currently aims to serve as an inspiration for other upcoming entrepreneurs and passionate youth. "You don't need a university degree or good grades to get where you want in life." He states. "It's surprising what a positive attitude, hard work, and the right informed decisions can lead to."

Dan's approach to lead generation enables evergreen strategies that are results-driven and proven to consistently connect. He specializes in coaching his clients around the lean acquisition methods that he has grown his own business on, freeing them up from chasing down lukewarm leads on a daily basis and allowing them to focus on sustainably scaling their businesses.