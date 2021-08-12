To start with share with us what made you write this book?

As humans we always try to find those shreds of motivation in every little thing around us and most of us discover that punch of inspiration through words. Either we see our stimulation in those books that we surround ourselves with or in those artworks and posters making our walls expectorate all hues of encouragement that sometimes helps us in saving our little empire because undoubtedly words carry that divine energy of healing that can change a person’s life. Being an observant of everything around me, the most common and the most masked reality that I perceived through my entire life was watching people suffer silently. Most of them often hide their feelings and ultimately ruin even the beautiful things around them which in turn slowly casts the shadow of distress all over them. Bad decisions are made by everyone of us but that shouldn’t be something that a person feels ashamed of. The biggest reason that stimulated me to write this book was to kill the fear of those obvious stigmas that control our minds to a large extent. Just for once take this thing out of your mind that strong people have to wear this jacket of emotional resistance all the time so that no one sees their point of weakness or their side of vulnerabilities. It takes a lot of courage to unveil your worries, your troubles or any sort of those anxiety activating issues. No one in this world can claim that they didn’t face any kind of failures or rejections, they are just trying to stow them away because no one really wants to conclude their entire life because of that one bad experience.

What has this experience of publishing your book and being praised for it? Has it changed anything in your life?

All the way while shaping this book, the thing that i deeply felt the most was that it’s easier to give advices or fill the broken with the amalgam of all those soft words but helping them in maintaining the same kind of energy was even more difficult because while you try to get yourself at that point of healing you definitely have to face a lot more challenges and even more scary points of breakdown. It’s easy to get your heart broken but it involves every ounce of you, every breath of you to overcome that hurt. Also the fact that I discerned through my writing journey was how oblivious we are to the other person’s inner battles who’s sitting just next to you, they might be carrying the scars of their early childhood, they might be carrying the bruises of their juvenescence, we can never decide for a person, which things should hurt them the most and the things that shouldn’t affect them at all because no one in actual owns that emotive gauge with which a person’s depth of hurt can be measured. Moreover, it’s totally acceptable while you are so indulged and absorbed in your own matters, you can’t even imagine what other person might be going through but one thing that for sure doesn’t involve any effort of yours in making other’s comfortable and happy is the kindest gestures of you that can help them believe in the goodness of people again and revives that ray of hope in them one more time.

What where the issues that you faced while publishing?

Just after I started my journey as a writer, I got an opportunity to feature my writings in a number of books otherwise I had no intention of getting my write-ups published, following which I co-authored more than ten books. After receiving a good response for my writings across various social media platforms, it prompted me to give my thoughts a shape and I began working on my debut book ‘thorn in your throat’. But definitely just drafting it wasn’t enough, getting it published through a well-known publishing house and getting it into the hands of readers was one of the major and challenging tasks. After a rigorous study and analysis I discovered a number of publishing houses across my hometown and then I stumbled across one of the leading publication house in Kashmir – LIEPER PUBLICATION; which by now you must be already aware of. Considering myself totally as an outsider in regard to this field, the entire team of lieper publication guided me in a very smooth and intelligent way for which I am really thankful.

How is the response for my book lately?

It’s really good. People from all across the world are showing interest in my book. And I am happy I have my readers across many countries. There is nothing more important for an author if their words in anyway can help people in finding their own way of inspiration through the light of words that we try to spread by giving them a face. Apart from that it gives me happiness if people can somehow relate to the ideas and messages which I am trying to convey.