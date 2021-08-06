It´s another late night at GProduction Studios in Atlanta, GA.

A group of music industry insiders and a promising new artist gather around the mixing board to listen to the final version of what many believe is set to become one of the summer´s hottest hits.

As the provocative sounds emerging from the studio monitors engulf everyone in the room, Penthouse Benji is one step closer to materializing a life-long objective: expressing himself through music, at the highest level.

Raised in Boston, Benji Gilman has lived an extremely multi-faceted life. Drawing inspiration from his experiences, he has found a way to turn the ordinary into art. As a youngster he participated in musicals, tried acting and began making his own records.

Music has always been a passion for Benji and he hasn’t veered from that path. Not even school could get in the way of his life’s calling; The artist eventually decided to drop out and has been working on perfecting his craft every day for the last few years.

The story takes a turn, when Penthouse Benji is referred to GProduction Studios for a recording session:

“I was looking for a place that had everything I needed in ATL, and I ended up at GP Studios. The rest is history!”-Gilman states.

Benji was introduced to Gibson Kagni, music producer and owner of GProduction Studios; Known around the globe for his work with multiple platinum recording artists in America and abroad, Gibson is the person who in turn, brought Abou “Bu” Thiam into the project.

Bu –who was the youngest VP of A&R in the history of the famed Def Jam imprint- is Akon´s brother and Kanye West´s manager.

Together, the two seasoned record executives embarked on a musical journey alongside Penthouse Benji, who did in fact end up receiving the support and mentorship of these two bona fide music industry heavy hitters.

“I was talking to Bu, my cousin who works with Kanye and I said: listen to this kid. He turns around and says: Gib, this is the one, I wanna be a part of this.” –Kagni affirms.

As the release date for his first major single “Out of my head” approaches, Gilman grows larger in perceived stature: we are in the presence of someone who was born to do what he is doing. Benji Gilman is hungry. Benji Gilman is ready to work. Benji Gilman is the next big thing…or so his official bio reads.

Will the 23-year-old´s anticipated debut single mark the rise of a new musical star? Only time will tell; However, one thing has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, a new generation of bold and unapologetic hit makers is taking the global music scene by storm.