Nowadays, dermal fillers are considered the gold standard procedure for wrinkle amendment. Injectable dermal fillers are gel-like substances that are injected underneath skin to change its appearance. According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, over 1 million people get injectable dermal fillers every year. By ageing wrinkles can be caused by loss of fat and proteins in the skin layer. Injectables can’t permanently replace lost fat and proteins, but they can mimic the skin’s original structure.

Unlike Botox treatments, which relax the muscles to minimize the appearance of wrinkles, dermal fillers are known for plumping up, adding volume or fullness, and smoothing the skin.

There are several categories of fillers which are popular and minimally invasive treatment for wrinkles and each works in a slightly different way by dissimilar efficacy, but the most important factor in the final result is the technique of injection. Many women and men struggle to discern which clinic offers the best service and many are frustrated by the tedious wait times and drawn-out procedures of inexperienced practitioners, so it’s important to choose a skilled professional.

One of his specialties is performing non-surgical long lasting deep wrinkle filler injection. Dr. Amir Feily uses special multiple layer injection technique rather than the more commonly used threading method.

He says when you want to modify deep wrinkle by filler injection you have to inject in multiple layers and depths in the skin. First step is superficial injection in the dermis by dermal filler then second step, deep injection by volume type of fillers. Additionally there are two choices of injection technique or better to say two modes of injections. one: put the needle parallel to the wrinkle line and inject in multiple layers or two: put the needle perpendicular to the wrinkles.

In his experience if you put needles parallel to the wrinkle line and inject you can not fill the wrinkles as much as you want and the remnant of the wrinkle is evident but he think the best way is perpendicular injection. By pulling the skin and perpendicular injection in multiple layers and depth of the wrinkle, filler works as vector for retaining the wrinkles open and achieves a better and more natural result.