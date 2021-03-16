One of the biggest reasons that obstructs people from reaching out to a gynaecologist is the judgement involved, especially in India. Sex is still a taboo subject and often, sex is only associated with marriage in the country. It is 2021 and despite having progressed so much the questions 'Are You Married' or 'Do You Have An Active Sex Life'? are almost used interchangeably. Gynaecologists act oblivious to the fact that one can have an active sex life even without being in a marriage. A similar debate took place on Twitter where a woman posted an incident where the gynaecologist she visited asked her if she was married (presumably hinting at the sex) to which she said, "yes but sex toh mast dabake chal raha hai." (translation: yes but having a lot of sex).

While it is a very witty way of answering the question, it does give rise to a serious debate that gynaecologists, of all people, must not judge patients for their sex life. An avid sex life without marriage must be normalised. However, the aforementioned tweet received mixed reviews with some people also revealing a different perspective that the question about marriage also has a lot to do with effective treatment.

Check Tweet:

just went to a gynaecologist, she asked me if I was unmarried, I said yes but sex toh mast dabake chal raha hai. now I'm going to another gynaecologist. — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) March 13, 2021

One man replied to the tweet saying, "Aur dabake karna!😂🤣😅 But, ”Are you unmarried?” or “Are you married?” These questions are asked by gynaecologists because if it is pelvic inflammatory disease, they have to treat partners as well. (Source: CDC👇🏻). Check Tweet:

Aur dabake karna!😂🤣😅 But, ”Are you unmarried?” or “Are you married?” These questions are asked by gynaecologists because if it is pelvic inflammatory disease, they have to treat partners as well. (Source: CDC👇🏻) pic.twitter.com/JDu6KOFe1J — ಕೀರ್ತಿ ನಾಗರಾಜ್🇮🇳 (@Keerthinraj97) March 16, 2021

Giving us a different perspective, even doctors shared a piece of their mind on the subject. One of the doctors revealed: "I had asked one of my younger patients when she was on her own, sensitively if she was sexually active . She was horrified and said that I didn't know that one is asked stuff like that. She was & her problem was sorted out but it is difficult for us to know how patients react."

I had asked one of my younger patients when she was on her own, sensitively if she was sexually active . She was horrified and said that I didn't know that one is asked stuff like that. She was & her problem was sorted out but it is difficult for us to know how patients react — Sanhita (@70skng) March 14, 2021

Not just this, some even believe that "are you married?" is just a polite way of asking people if they are sexually active and has nothing to do with the judgement. Many stressed the fact that an important part of gynaecology is to ask about the partner/partners the patient is having sex with. Well, it looks like, in conclusion, it is important to understand in what context the doctor asking the patient, whether or not is it for condescension.

