Indian cuisine contains many dishes which are quite nutrient-dense and healthy. Unfortunately, many of us have switched away from our traditional food which is not only delicious but also healthy. Baingan bharta is one Indian dish which is a powerhouse of vital nutrients and low in calories. Let's take a look at how baingan bharta is good for health and also check out its recipe. Eat Pyaaz Ka Paratha For Good Health: Here’s the Recipe of This Healthy Dish For Breakfast (Watch Video)

Brinjal comes along with micronutrients like manganese, potassium, vitamin K and vitamin C. Brinjal is known as baingan in Hindi and is famously known as eggplant worldwide. Baingan bharta also uses tomatoes and onions in its preparation, which increase its nutritional value. This dish tastes delicious with wheat roti and curd. Bajra Roti Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion, Here are Five Reasons Why You Should Include Pearl Millet in Your Meals.

Baingan Bharta For Good Health

Eating a plateful of baingan bharta can help improve digestion, heart health and reduce cholesterol. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a cup of cooked eggplant can provide 2.4 g fibre. This significantly can help in reducing cholesterol. Apart from this, brinjal contains an antioxidant chlorogenic acid, which is known for reducing LDL cholesterol and the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Also, the fibre in eggplant enables smooth bowel movement. Baingan bharta can be good for the heart as eggplant contains potassium which lowers blood pressure and thereby improves heart health.

Baingan Bharta Recipe

Baingan bharta is also an ideal dish for diabetes patients as it is low in glycemic index value which does not allow blood sugar to spike immediately. You should definitely try this yummy dish for your next meal.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).