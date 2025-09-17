Eggs Growing on Plants? Viral Video of Man 'Plucking' Egg Is Fake, Eggs Were Likely Glued to Brinjal Calyx

Mumbai, September 17: Can eggs grow on plants? The question comes as a video going viral on social media shows eggs growing on the eggplant tree. The viral clip shows eggs growing on an eggplant tree instead of brinjal. The clip was shared with the caption, "Eggs have started growing on the eggplant tree..! The chicken's career is in danger". The post on X (formerly Twitter) also asks people to watch the video if they don't believe the claim.

In the 13-second video clip, a man is seen proving that eggs are allegedly growing on a brinjal tree. The video shows the man holding an egg attached to the eggplant and proceeding to break it. The video shows egg white and egg yolk coming out of the alleged egg growing on the eggplant tree, and it appears to be exactly like the traditional egg. While the video is going viral, scroll below to know the truth. IKEA CEO Has Been Elected As New Prime Minister of Sweden? Old Joke About Furniture Company and Its Complicated Assembly Instructions Goes Viral Again.

Eggs Were Likely Glued to the Brinjal Calyx

Video video showing man plucking an egg from plants is fake (Photo Credits: X/@Daily_Update11)

While many believe the video to be true and the eggs to be vegan, the truth is that the video is fake. Several people fell for the fake video, which shows eggs growing on an eggplant tree. The alleged claim appears to be fake, as it is likely that eggs were glued to the brinjal calyx. A claim-buster video surfaced online shows how fake eggs are planted on brinjal fields to claim that eggs are growing on eggplant trees. Eggs Growing on Plants in Pakistan? Video of White Brinjal Plantation Goes Viral With Fake Claim; Here's a Fact Check.

Watch the Claim-Buster Video Here:

In the video, two children are seen gluing eggs on the brinjal calyx before going on to break the egg. Hence, the alleged claim that eggs have started to grow on plants is completely fake. It is possible that eggs were glued to the brinjal calyx to pass the fake narrative.

