Eat Pyaaz Ka Paratha For Good Health: Here’s the Recipe of This Healthy Dish For Breakfast (Watch Video)

Parathas are indeed the favourite dish for people of the Indian sub-continent region. They not only taste yummy with chutney or achaar or curd, but also offer lots of nutrition to the body. There are several types of stuffed parathas like aloo paratha, paneer paratha, mooli paratha and many others. One such type of paratha is Pyaaz paratha which not only tastes delicious but can provide numerous health benefits to the body. Pyaaz paratha can serve as a perfect breakfast food to improve health. From Paneer Paratha to Rajma Masala, 5 Vegetarian Dishes You Must Eat For Muscle Development And Weight Loss (Watch Videos)

Pyaaz Paratha in Breakfast For Good Health

This healthy dish is made using wheat and onion as primary ingredients. Wheat is rich in complex carbohydrates that are necessary to refill the depleted glycogen level in the liver. This helps in keeping the body energetic and active. At the same, fibres in wheat help keep the stomach full for a longer time, thereby, helping avoid overeating. Also, whole wheat consists of insoluble fibres which prevent constipation. Onions also contain a decent amount of vitamin C which strengthens the immune system and helps in the production of collagen that is responsible for skin development. Onions also come along with potassium, which is good for skin health. Therefore, eating onion paratha for breakfast can make a person healthy and at the same time enrich the body with a decent amount of nutrients. Rujuta Diwekar Eats Aloo Paratha After Workout; Celebrity Dietician Justifies How Carb Rich Food is Safe To Be Eaten While on Weight Loss Regime.

Punjabi Pyaz Paratha

Pyaaz paratha also contains green chilli, coriander powder, red chilli powder, cumin as other ingredients which enhance its health value. Pyaaz ka paratha topped with one teaspoon of desi ghee tastes yummy with coriander chutney. In order to avoid weight gain, it should be eaten in a moderate quantity for breakfast along with eggs and a bowl of oatmeal and muesli.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)