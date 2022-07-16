What's texting without emojis? Maybe like the world without colours! Emojis have enhanced communication and HOW! These little text ornaments can sometimes mean more than words or simply be a conversation ender. When you don't know what else to type-enter emojis. BUT can these harmless-looking emoticons mean more than what just meets the eye? Well, yes and in the wildest way possible. What better day than World Emoji Day to discuss that?

Every year on July 17 World Emoji Day is celebrated. But why is it celebrated? To celebrate these little signs that speak volumes. In this age of social media, the internet and smartphones, there's hardly anyone who does not know about emojis. We use emojis throughout all social media aka Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, and Instagram every day. Who just uses words anymore? There are various types of smileys like various emotion faces, hearts, animals, food items, mathematical symbols, cars, Images of ships, trees, weather, flowers, gifts, greetings etc. that bring more meaning to your messages. But some of them go a little beyond. Well, sometimes it is a combination of two or more emojis as well. You should definitely learn about NSFW emojis to use while sexting to make your conversations steamier. World Emoji Day 2022 Date & Significance: Fun Ways To Celebrate This Annual Unofficial Holiday Dedicated to Emojis!

Best Sex Emojis:

Eggplant Emoji (File Image)

Eggplant Emoji: The humble vegetable is actually deemed to be the symbol of a penis in the emoji world. So if someone sends you the eggplant emoji they're talking about more than just dinner plans.

Peace Sign Emoji (File Image)

Peace Sign Emoji: When you raise the index and middle at once to form the V sign it is considered to be the peace sign and vagina in terms of sexting. Now there's something you probably didn't know.

Peach Emoji (File Image)

Peach Emoji: This emoji is not just talking about the fruit but something not-so-innocent that might make many people drool in a completely different way-we are talking about the butt.

Pointed Finger Emoji (File Image)

Pointed Finger Emoji: Did you know that the pointy finger is often thought to be the sign for fingering when it comes to steamy sexting?

Sweat Droplets Emoji (File Image)

Sweat Droplets Emoji: Those aren't emojis you send someone after you're done with the gym. The three sweat droplets mean orgasm.

Since seeing the emoji, a smile is quite a natural response, emojis are also called smileys. Emojis give us happiness and that's the purpose of celebrating World Emoji Day. Let's aim at promoting the use and spreading the joy and happiness that comes with emojis.

