Can Your Fitness Tracker Detect the First Signs of COVID-19? Here's What Your Sleep, Heart and Respiratory Rate Can Tell About Your Health

Fitness Watch (Photo credits: File Image)

Since it is a lengthy procedure to be tested for COVID-19, people are trying out ways to self-diagnose. Quite surprisingly, some are even looking at their fitness tracker to detect the early signs. Since the signs of the coronavirus infection are not restricted to the respiratory symptoms only, many are using the fitness tracker to optimise exercise performance and understand if their body is functioning well. Here's how they use a fitness tracker can help you to detect the first signs of COVID-19.

How Can a Fitness Tracker Help in The Early Diagnosis of COVID-19?

A fitness tracker measures your recovery score after exercise. The recovery score is calculated by measuring the body's resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep. So, if your recovery score is low, it could be a sign that something is amiss in your body. National Dengue Day 2020: Are You Sick Because of COVID-19 or Is It Dengue Fever? Here's How to Distinguish Between the Symptoms of The Diseases!

Shortness of breath is one of the most common symptoms of the disease, and a fitness tracker will give you insights on your overall body performance. Many fitness trackers with features to monitor sleep, heart, and respiratory rate can be extremely helpful to track the early signs. What Is Shortness of Breath? Here's How to Tell If It Is a COVID-19 Symptom or If Asthma and Anxiety are Causing the Chest Pain!

How Wearing a Fitness Tracker Can Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 Infection?

As we are aware that a lot of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. This means that they are likely unaware that they have the virus. This can pose a dangerous situation for others in the community to reopen their businesses and go back to their jobs. Wearable fitness trackers can better monitor your health and provide early clues for those who are infected but are asymptomatic. The devices track the heart rate, sleep cycle and body temperature and help you understand if something is wrong. New Symptoms of COVID-19 Listed By CDC: Chills, Repeated Shaking, Loss of Taste And 3 Other Signs of Coronavirus Infection You Must Watch Out For.

While a fitness tracker is not a sure shot way to detect the symptoms, it will give you cues if you should get yourself tested for COVID-19, to save yourself and your community.