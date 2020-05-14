What Is Shortness of Breath? Here's How to Tell If It Is a COVID-19 Symptom or If Asthma and Anxiety are Causing the Chest Pain!

lungs (R) (Photo Credit: The New England Journal of Medicine)

As the novel coronavirus continues to threaten the world, many of us are hyperaware about the things that are going on in our bodies. We are continually checking our body temperatures and monitoring our respiratory health. But apart from fever and dry cough, shortness of breath is another common symptom of COVID-19. But what does shortness of breath feel, and how different is it from the tight-chest sensation resulting from anxiety or asthma? Here are a few key points to keep in mind.

What Does Shortness of Breath Feel Like?

Shortness of breath is characterised by a discomfort or pain in the chest, particularly when breathing. It can cause difficulty in speaking, walking and even taking deep breaths. Shortness of breath can also lead to rapid breathing and rapid heart rate.

However, chest pain from anxiety is triggered by thoughts and typically comes and goes. Asthma can also cause similar sensations. In case of asthma, use an inhaler to see if it eases discomfort. Loss of Smell Among 6 New COVID-19 Symptoms in US CDC List.

How to Know if Your Shortness of Breath is A Symptom of Coronavirus?

If you are experiencing shortness of breath, ask yourself the following questions to monitor the symptom. Could a Toe Rash Be a Possible Symptom of Coronavirus Infection? Here's How to Know If You Should Be Tested For COVID-19 By the Changes in Your Skin!

Is it painful to breathe? Does your chest pain when you take deep breaths? Are you able to talk without any pause? Are you breathing rapidly and is your heart rate rapid? Are you finding it difficult to walk?

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

Reach out to your doctor if you have answered 'yes' to the questions. Intense chest pain and difficulty to walk and talk are the most significant warning signs. If you are an asthma patient, seek help an inhaler does not help. In case of any other pre-existing issues, if your condition is intensifying or not improving, see a doctor. Ozone Therapy For COVID-19 Can Cause Harmful Health Consequences, Warn Experts.

It is always better to stay safe than sorry, and chest pain is not something you want to guess second. If nothing calms your discomfort, reach a physician without any further ado.