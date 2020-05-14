National Dengue Day 2020: Are You Sick Because of COVID-19 or Is It Dengue Fever? Here's How to Distinguish Between the Symptoms of The Diseases!

fever (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

As the world continues its fight against the novel coronavirus, we are warier about the symptoms of the virus. But while we are leaving no stones unturned to protect ourselves against the novel coronavirus, we are throwing a few other diseases at the back seat. As we focus on our fights against the pandemic, experts are concerned about the annual outbreak of dengue. Warmer temperatures allow the mosquitoes to thrive posing a risk of a spike in the dengue cases. But how do you distinguish between dengue fever and fever caused by COVID-19? Read on!

COVID-19 Symptoms and Dengue Fever Difference

According to experts, dengue fever and ill health due to the coronavirus infection can be difficult to distinguish as they share clinical and laboratory features. In Singapore, few patients were later confirmed for COVID-19 after they tested negative from dengue. That said, these points may help you distinguish between dengue fever and COVID-19. Dengue Fever Symptoms: Warning Signs of the Vector-Borne Disease You Should NEVER Ignore.

Common Warning Signs of Dengue

Dengue can lead to severe, flu-like illness. Typically, the symptoms develop four to six days after infection and last for up to ten days. But in dengue, a sudden high fever is also accompanied by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, painful joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and skin rash, which appears two to five days after the onset of fever. Dengue during Pregnancy: Everything You Need to Know about the Symptoms and Treatment.

COVID-19 Symptoms

On the other hand, the moderate symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, exhaustion, and dry cough. Some may also have aches and pains, nasal congestion, sore throat and runny nose. While some remain asymptomatic, many others also suffer from difficulty in breathing. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, your ill health is due to COVID-19 and not dengue. New Symptoms of COVID-19 Listed By CDC: Chills, Repeated Shaking, Loss of Taste And 3 Other Signs of Coronavirus Infection You Must Watch Out For.

Bottomline- While you maintain the social distancing norms and wear a face mask in public, it is essential to take measures against preventing yourself from getting bit by mosquitoes.