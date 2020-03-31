Can't Stop Scrolling Down the Anxiety-Triggering Social Media Feed? Here's How to Stay Informed About COVID-19 Without Getting Stressed

Social Media | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The daily Twitter scrolls are now becoming an area of explosives, and you probably must brace yourself every time you go online. In any given five-minute scroll, you will read a mix of useful information, some funny self-isolation memes or TikTok. These are the things that pretty much go around on the internet during a crisis, but it can put you at a heightened state of anxiety at the same time. And while social media can be a tool for disseminating information and connecting with friends, it also triggers panic and fear. Here's how to use social media without worsening your anxiety.

1. Opt Two to Three Trustworthy News Sites

Choose two to three news sites that you trust to gain your information. Also, don't consume information without a verified source like the CDC or WHO. Stay away from posts and groups that cause anxiety. Pune Cops Warn Against False Information on COVID-19 on April Fool's Day.

2. Block Negative Sources

Block or mute any social media handle with posts or interactions that induce negativity. Engage in interactions that might be supportive and uplifting. Bored During Coronavirus Lockdown? Participate in These Five Viral Challenges That Are Enthralling Social Media Users While Quarantining.

3. Set a Usage Limit

Cutting back on the addictive social media can be easier said than done but setting a usage limit for specific applications can help you curb the habit. You could also set a timer on your smartphone and when the timer goes off, put down your handset.

4. Call a Friend for Updates

If you know someone who is not bothered by the disturbing social media posts, let them be your COVID-19 update. Ask for the big picture and shoot only essential questions. Coronavirus Can be Cured by Inhaling Hot Water Steam? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Social media isn't all about negative anxiety news. So, in a period when social distancing has become the new normal, using audio-visual tools to connect with your loved ones can ease your loneliness as well as support others who are feeling isolated.