Every year June is celebrated as Celibacy Awareness Month. Celibacy aka the avoidance of all forms of sexual activity will be observed my many people this month. While sex is a fun activity one must try out for good mental and physical health, abstinence from it isn't quite bad as well. Many people remain celibate for life which means they never have sex for their entire life. In India this choice of lifestyle is called Bramhacharya. Many people get confused between celibacy vs abstinence. What better time than the Celibacy Awareness Month 2022 to discuss the difference between celibacy and abstinence. Ahmedabad: Woman Thrashed by 'Celibate' Husband And in-Laws For Demanding Sex From Him.

Celibacy vs Abstinence

If you wondering about the difference between celibacy and abstinence then you are not alone. Nowadays, both choices of lifestyle are intertwined and their definitions are getting blurry, but they are not the same thing. So, if you wish to know, let us understand everything you need to know about celibacy versus abstinence. Celibacy is the term used to refer to someone who does not have sex, usually because of religious vows or chastity. People can come out of celibacy, and in most cases, do when they are married. It is not as popular as a lifestyle choice now as it was in the past. Abstinence, however, are quite short-lived. In this phase you do not have sex for some time and it doesn't even always have a permanent religious connotation.

However, one must remember that just because you're not having sex, doesn't mean you aren't experiencing love. You can stop and learn the different ways to connect with someone. People believe that the best way to connect with a person is through sex but it's not like that. This is one way to connect, but there are many other ways that we may haven't looked at.

