Coronavirus Outbreak: Elderly People Are Most Vulnerable To COVID-19, Here's How to Protect Them from the Deadly Disease

The new cases of coronavirus worldwide are only on the rise. According to statistics, the older generation faces a potentially life-threatening risk if infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus has caused deaths in 60-plus-year-olds across the cities of China, Italy and the United States. And as concerns rise and people look for answers, those above 60, especially if they have underlying conditions like heart or lung disease should take precautions. Keeping in line with the vulnerable virus-hit age group, CDC has issued new guidelines.

Stock Up So They Can Avoid Going Out

The best to prevent the elderly from getting sick is to limit their exposure. So make sure that you have enough food and medical supplies in hand so that they can restrict visits to the store. Stock up on over-the-counter fever medications and other prescription medications like high blood pressure and diabetes. Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Urges World to Take Virus More Seriously, Says ‘This Is Not a Drill’.

Mind the Everyday Precautions

The elderly should avoid visiting sick people in the family. While washing hands is imperative, they should avoid touching high-contact surfaces in public places. CDC has also recommended high-risk people to avoid non-essential travel altogether. Let them not go out in crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Coronavirus Prevention: Can Your Smartphone Infect You With COVID-19? Right Way to Clean Your Mobile Phone to Prevent the Spread of the Deadly Disease.

Monitor the Situation in Your Area

The cases of coronavirus vary in different locations. It is, therefore, essential to monitor the situation in your area. Be in touch with your friends and family and keep yourself updated with the local news to protect your family.

We need to do everything in our power to protect ourselves and our communities. If you are caring for a family member who is sick, familarise yourself with the medicine and get some extra doses. Moving forward, remember that not everything you hear about coronavirus is right. These are the biggest myths and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that have gone viral.