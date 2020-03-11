Coronavirus Prevention: Can Your Smartphone Infect You With COVID-19? Right Way to Clean Your Mobile Phone to Prevent the Spread of the Deadly Disease

Smartphone (Photo credits: PxFuel)

The coronavirus outbreak has reached more than 119,000 people, and the death toll has surpassed 4200. And while we understand your reason to panic, you need to exercise caution by keeping up with basic hygiene. Apart from disinfecting your hands, it is also essential to clean your smartphones. Mobile phones can be the prime disease carriers as they are a hotbed for bacteria and viruses. If your smartphone is contaminated by chance, no amount of hand washing and sanitising will be enough.

How Can Your Smartphones Infect You?

Experts have warned that phones could be a breeding ground for coronavirus. You know that washing your hands is the best way to contain the spread of the virus. Your smartphone can transfer the virus back into your hands after you wash them. So while you could be cleansing your hands every hour, if you touch your phone and then touch your face, you can contact the disease. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Keep Your Hands Germ-Free? Dos and Don’ts of Using a Hand Sanitiser for Protection Against COVID-19.

What Can You Do To Prevent Your Smartphone From Spreading the Infection?

First of all, don't keep your handkerchief and phone in the same jeans pant pocket. Also, ensure that you use your earphones to make calls. Using headsets will reduce the chance of the virus to spread from the phone to your face. Apart from cleaning your gadget twice a day, make sure that you clean your headphones with your hand sanitiser to prevent the spread of the disease. Coronavirus Outbreak: Can COVID-19 Spread Through Reusable Cups and Bottles That You Carry To The Gym? Here's How to Keep Them Germ-Free.

What Is The Right Way to Clean a Smartphone?

To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, clean your smartphone screens with alcohol wipes at least twice a day. If you use a phone that is IP68 water-resistant, you can use soap and water or a hand sanitiser to clean the screen. Use a tissue to clean every corner of your phone. However, don't forget to switch off your gadget first as use of sanitisers or any other cleaning product is generally not recommended on devices. Also, ensure that you clean your hands after cleaning your gadget. Coronavirus Symptoms: When Should You Visit The Doctor? Expert Reveals the Common, Serious and Alarming Signs That You May Have COVID-19.

Also, try not to touch any smartphone that belongs to others or give your device to anyone. Ensure that you use sterile gloves if you have to use a gadget that belongs to others.