Tel Aviv, November 5: A top Israeli hospital has ordered 1.5 million doses of Sputnik V, a Russian-made vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. According to a report by Haaretz, Zeev Rotstein, CEO of Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, said they have ordered 1.5 million doses of Sputnik V and sought permission from the Israeli government to use them. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Russia Can Register Third Anti-Coronavirus Drug in One Month, Says Public Health Watchdog; Know All About It.

Zeev Rotstein, as reported by Haaretz, said fear and concerns surrounding Sputnik V are not well-founded, adding that the issue is more about geopolitics between Russia and the United States rather than scientific data and research. Rotstein added if the Israeli government refuses permission, the hospital will use the vaccine in its foreign branches. COVID-19 Vaccine For Animals, Developed by Russia, Showed No Side Effects in Trials, Says Research.

If Israel grants permission, Sputnik V will become available in Israel in two to three months, according to the report. A patient in Hadassah Medical Center's branch in Moscow has been given Sputnik V and "the results and safety we’ve seen have been very good," Rotstein was quoted as saying. Russia had registered Sputnik V on August 11 as the world's first anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Sputnik V is going currently undergoing phase 3 trials. The second vaccine "EpiVacCorona" was registered last month. Russia is also developing the third vaccine.

